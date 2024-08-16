Former 49ers Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick Possibly Teaming Again In 2025

It’s not a stretch to say that Colin Kaepernick’s greatest time in the NFL was with the San Francisco 49ers under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to recent reports by the Associated Press (posted by ESPN), a Kaepernick/Harbaugh reunion could be brewing in Los Angeles.

But, it’s not going to happen this year. “I love Colin, but he’s not going to be on the coaching staff, which is set for this year. And he’s not going to be playing on the roster either,” Harbaugh said after Thursday’s practice.

Colin Kaepernick As Coach?

It’s hard to believe that Kaepernick is still just 36 years old, considering he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2016. He was once considered a future star in the league, making the NFL’s Top-100 two years in a row (2013, 2014), but inconsistent play combined with polarizing social protests landed Kaepernick on the outside of the NFL, looking in.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Harbaugh bring Kaepernick in, as he’s already brought in former 49ers NaVorro Bowman, Jonathan Goodman and Will Tukuafu to join his staff. Greg Roman previously was the offensive coordinator for those Kaepernick-led teams and is now in the same role for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Harbaugh had high praise when asked about Kaepernick’s ability to coach, noting how the legendary Al Davis once saw similar traits in him, “I have thought that for a long time. Just the respect that I have for the football mind he has and the football man that he is. Al Davis saw something in me that made him think I would be a good coach, and I see those same qualities in Colin. If it is something he chooses.”

Forever a “What-If” Career

From the beginning, Kaepernick’s star burned bright. He earned a football scholarship to the University of Nevada, Reno, where he became the starting quarterback, becoming the first player in NCAA Division I history to achieve over 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in a career.

Kaepernick was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He initially served as a backup quarterback but became the starter midway through the 2012 season following an injury to Alex Smith, going 5-2 as a starter. The 49ers reached Super Bowl XLVII, marking the team’s first appearance in 18 years, although they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Kaepernick was the full-time starter in 2013, when he led the team to a 12-4 record and the NFC Championship Game.

In 2016, Kaepernick gained national attention for his protests against racial injustice and police brutality, which began with him kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games. His actions sparked widespread debate and inspired other athletes to join in similar protests. Kaepernick became a free agent after the 2016 season but remained unsigned, leading him to file a grievance against NFL owners for collusion. Some argue it was the protests, others point to his 3-16 record over his last two seasons (1-10 in 2016).

Since then, Kaepernick has been an activist, making an impact both on and off the field, although a return to playing the game he loves might not be that far off. Complex posted a graphic on Instagram noting that Kaepernick is interested in playing flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.