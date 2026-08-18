Jim Harbaugh Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers will hold a joint practice Tuesday and face off Thursday in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

While speaking to the media before practice, Chargers head coach and former 49ers HC Jim Harbaugh had some strong words for San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, whom he has seemingly never met.

Harbaugh Makes Statement on Purdy

The longtime NFL coach said he really wants to meet Purdy and hopes 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will introduce them. He also praised Purdy’s game.

“I want to meet Brock Purdy. I want to shake his hand. Hopefully Kyle will introduce me to him,” Harbaugh said via David Lombardi.

“Just how good he is. His timing, his decision-making, his accuracy … I just love how cool he is, how cool he plays and all that. Kind of the same way I think of Kyle. I love the stuff he puts on tape, I love his demeanor, love the toughness of his teams, they’re really good at football.”

Jim Harbaugh announced that he wants to meet Brock Purdy. “I want to shake his hand. Hopefully Kyle will introduce me to him … [I appreciate] how good he is. His timing, his decision-making, his accuracy. I just like how cool he is, how cool he plays.” pic.twitter.com/WyEFFJywwq — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 18, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Outlook

Back in 2022, the 49ers drafted Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick in the NFL Draft.

Fast-forward roughly five years, and he’s preparing for his fifth NFL season. Purdy is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he completed 69.4% of his passes across nine games due to injury. He finished that stretch with 2,167 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while helping lead the 49ers to the postseason.

Throughout his career, Purdy is 30-15 as a starter and is closing in on 12,000 career passing yards. He also has an 84-to-37 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 11 career rushing touchdowns.