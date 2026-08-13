Joe Montana’s 49ers Super Bowl XXIV Jersey Sells for Record Price

A jersey Joe Montana wore during one of the most dominant performances in San Francisco 49ers history has a new owner, and a record-setting price tag.

Goldin announced that Montana’s photo-matched jersey from Super Bowl XXIV sold privately for $1.515 million, which the collectibles marketplace called the highest price ever paid for an NFL jersey.

The sale is notable beyond simply establishing a new record. The same white No. 16 jersey sold for $720,000 through Goldin in 2023, meaning its latest price is $795,000 higher and more than double what a buyer paid for it just three years ago.

It also replaces another Montana jersey atop the NFL memorabilia market.

Montana’s Super Bowl Jersey More Than Doubles Its 2023 Price

Before the latest sale, the benchmark belonged to the red Montana jersey worn during the 49ers’ victories in Super Bowls XIX and XXIII.

That jersey sold for $1.212 million in 2023, breaking the previous football jersey auction record of $480,000 for a Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

Montana’s Super Bowl XXIV jersey was sold during the same 2023 collection for $720,000. Its new $1.515 million price surpasses Montana’s previous record by $303,000 and represents an increase of approximately 110% from its own 2023 sale.

There is an important distinction between the transactions: Goldin described the latest deal as a private sale, rather than an auction. The company nevertheless called the $1.515 million figure an all-time record for an NFL jersey.

The jersey’s history helps explain why collectors would place such a premium on it.

Montana wore it on January 28, 1990, when the 49ers overwhelmed the Denver Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV.

Joe Montana Delivered a Historic Performance in That No. 16 Jersey

Montana completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the victory, earning his third Super Bowl MVP award. The five touchdown passes were then a Super Bowl record.

Three of them went to Jerry Rice, who finished with seven catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. San Francisco’s 45-point victory remains one of the defining performances of the franchise’s championship era.

The victory gave Montana his fourth Super Bowl championship. He finished his career 4-0 as a Super Bowl starter and was named the game’s MVP three times, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame crediting him with MVP honors in Super Bowls XVI, XIX and XXIV.

That résumé already made Montana one of the defining figures in NFL history. The latest sale adds another distinction decades after his final game for San Francisco.

His memorabilia now owns both of the two price points that have pushed the football jersey market past $1 million.

And the Super Bowl XXIV jersey has an especially unusual sales history: an item worth $720,000 in 2023 has now changed hands for more than twice that amount.

For 49ers fans, however, its value is attached to something more recognizable than an investment return.

It is the jersey Montana wore while throwing five touchdowns, winning his third Super Bowl MVP and completing the franchise’s back-to-back championship run with one of the most lopsided Super Bowl victories ever played.