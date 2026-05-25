49ers Urged to Sign Ideal Nick Bosa Partner This Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers have had a productive offseason. The roster has been addressed in several areas, and the organization has made clear it is operating in win-now mode. General manager John Lynch has done his job.

But there is one move still sitting on the table that could separate this team from contender to genuine Super Bowl threat.

Joey Bosa is still a free agent. And according to Nick San Miguel of Niner Noise, no team makes more sense for him than San Francisco.

The Case for Signing Joey Bosa

San Miguel makes the case that the fit is almost too obvious to ignore. Nick Bosa is already on the roster, returning from a torn ACL and expected to be a dominant force when healthy. Adding his brother on the other side would give the 49ers a pass rush combination that opposing offenses would have nightmares preparing for.

The need is real. San Francisco finished dead last in the NFL in sacks last season, though injuries played a significant role in that number. With Bryce Huff retired and Mykel Williams also returning from an ACL tear, the depth behind Nick Bosa remains a genuine concern. Rookie Romello Height is the current plan as the third-down rusher, but asking an unproven rookie to carry that responsibility is a risk.

Joey Bosa is 30 years old and has dealt with his share of injuries throughout his career. Last season with the Buffalo Bills, he played 15 games and recorded five sacks. Not a dominant year, but serviceable production from a veteran who knows how to get after the quarterback.

The Money Problem for the 49ers

Lynch has essentially acknowledged that Bosa’s asking price is the obstacle, per San Miguel. The 49ers have not been willing to match what Bosa is looking for, and that gap has kept the deal from happening despite the obvious fit.

It is a fair concern. Overpaying a 30-year-old with an injury history for pass rush help introduces real risk, particularly on a roster with other financial commitments. The 49ers do hold significant cap space, but Lynch has shown a preference for smart allocation over splashy spending.

At some point, Bosa will need to sign somewhere. If his market has not materialized to the level he expected, San Francisco may find the price comes down to a more palatable number. The 49ers have the cap flexibility to make it work without sacrificing other priorities.

What It Would Mean for San Francisco

San Miguel’s argument is straightforward. The difference between a team that makes the playoffs and a team that makes a Super Bowl run often comes down to one or two key contributors. The Bosa brothers rushing the passer from both sides would be that kind of difference-maker.

San Francisco’s offense is capable of putting points on the board when healthy. The defense has the talent to be elite. What it has lacked is the pass rush firepower to consistently get home on third down. Joey Bosa, even at this stage of his career, would address that directly.

Lynch has built a strong offseason. One more move could complete it.

Final Word for the 49ers

The roster is close. The infrastructure is there. The cap space exists.

San Miguel’s case is hard to argue with. Joey Bosa is still available. The 49ers are still the most logical fit.

The question is whether the price ever gets right.