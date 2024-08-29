49ers GM John Lynch Has Blunt, 7-Word Take on Brandon Aiyuk Situation

The contract dispute between the San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk may be about to take a more dramatic turn.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on August 28 that Aiyuk, who has not been practicing with the team due to his desire for a more lucrative contract extension, was cleared by the team’s medical staff.

That same day, Shanahan and Niners general manager John Lynch spoke to the media before the team’s practice. Both expressed the desire for the WR to participate in the forthcoming practice, which he did not.

While he remains hopeful a new deal can be worked out with Aiyuk, Lynch was also blunt on numerous occasions when questioned about the receiver. When asked if the 49ers expressed to Aiyuk their desire for him to practice, Lynch refused to get into specifics about his communication with the wideout and his reps, but he did say this:

“At some point, you’ve got to play.”

Lynch wouldn’t reveal exactly when Aiyuk was cleared by the medical staff. “We don’t get into those details,” Lynch said. “That’s medical stuff. But, he has been cleared and we’re ready to roll.”

Later, Lynch noted Aiyuk practicing was “the expectation.”

Does the team have any concerns about Aiyuk’s conditioning, given that he hasn’t been working out with the rest of his teammates?

“I know what he’s told me,” Shanahan said. “That’s why we’re safe when we pull guys back out there and that’s why we’ll ease him in.”

Shanahan was also asked if the team had made any adjustments to its 53-man roster to compensate for Aiyuk’s absence. “Yes,” Shanahan replied.

Still, both Shanahan and Lynch say they remain optimistic a deal can be worked out. “Just like I think I’ve said from the beginning, it’s reached a point where all options could happen. And nothing has changed on that,” Shanahan said.

“I remain optimistic. We’ll find a way to put the best squad out there and I’m really happy with where this team is at and what we do have to offer. The players out here that have been here are working really hard. We’ve got a lot of love for the two guys that aren’t and we’ll continue to work on that to try to bring that to a resolution.”

Aiyuk Could Face Hefty Fines Soon

Aiyuk also did not report to the team’s August 29 practice. If the talented WR, who amassed 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last year, continues to hold out, some hefty fines could be on the horizon.

“Since Aiyuk, whom Lynch said was in the team facility earlier Wednesday, was not at practice, the Niners now have the option to enforce disciplinary action against the receiver,” Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported, also revealing the fine Aiyuk could now be subject to:

Once the league switches out of training camp and into regular-season mode, teams can begin fining players for ‘unexcused missed activities,’ which would include walk-throughs, curfews, practices and meetings. Those fines can reach up to $16,009 for each activity missed, with a maximum total fine for a single day of $45,769 if a player misses multiple events on the schedule. From there, teams also have the ability to suspend players for conduct detrimental to the team.

When asked if the team would fine Aiyuk, Lynch replied: “We’ll deal with that.”

That time may be now, or, at the very least, soon, as the 49ers kick their season off against the New York Jets on September 9.