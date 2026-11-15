Jon Gruden Makes Strong Statement on 49ers Ahead of Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to build off their dominant 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week as they sit at 7-1 overall ahead of Sunday’s road clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of the matchup, longtime NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden shared his prediction during his weekly “Gruden Family Football Show” with his brother, Jay.

Gruden Makes Strong Statement on 49ers

Despite the injuries San Francisco has dealt with, they aren’t swaying Gruden one bit. He’s riding with the 49ers to improve to 8-1 on Sunday and further solidify their lead in the NFC West.

“This is a team that can really run the rock. Brock Purdy’s playing great, and the 49ers defense, five turnovers they forced [against the Raiders] and they forced those turnovers. 49ers are going too go into Dallas and roll big,” Gruden said. “They have won four straight against Dallas, this will be the fifth.”

Jay echoed his brother’s statement and said, “I could dress for the 49ers and play. Know what position I’d play? Punter, because they’re not going to punt. I promise you that. This 49ers offense with grind it out.”

I expect BIG things from the 49ers in Dallas! @DKSports #DKPartner https://t.co/Bgr8sAUJPk — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) November 15, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has arguably been one of the best teams in the NFL alongside the Buffalo Bills all season long. They’ve had to navigate so many injuries along the way, which makes what they’ve accomplished all the more impressive.

On Sunday, they’ll be without star wide receiver Mike Evans for the third consecutive game as he deals with Achilles tendinitis. However, they’ll welcome back Deebo Samuel, who’s missed the last four games while dealing with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers will also have Keenan Allen making his debut with the team after they traded for him on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.