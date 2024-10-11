49ers Drop Major Update After RB Jordan Mason Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to deal with the injury bug, and the latest update on RB Jordan Mason means big things.

The 49ers are coming off a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. During the game, Mason went down with a shoulder injury that saw him take his last snap early in the third quarter.

After the game, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the injury and provided good news.

“Just in case of an emergency, stayed available,” Shanahan said in his post-game press conference. “… He thought he was gonna be alright. He went back in and it just hurt him too much, so he went out, I think that was the first play, and then he was out (on the sideline) just in case of an emergency.”

On October 11, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter updated the specifics of Mason’s injury. The former Georgia Tech RB suffered a sprained AC joint, which is considered to be a relatively minor injury.

However, Mason will undergo further testing according to Schefter’s report. So while the initial news has been good, there is also a chance that things could be more complicated than it seems.

49ers Suffer Another Kicker Injury

It’s almost unbelievable how many injuries the 49ers have dealt with. The fact that San Francisco is now down two kickers only highlights the injury crisis on hand. After losing Jake Moody due to a tackle during the 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, replacement kicker Matthew Wright also suffered a tackle-based injury against the Seahawks.

Shanahan spoke on the situation after the game, stating that he is thinking about telling his kickers to avoid a tackle.

“I don’t know how I feel about that anymore,” Shanahan said. “When they break through, and they’re the only line left, I would never be the coach that says, ‘Just let them score.’ But dang, that’s two weeks in a row… I just hope he’s alright.”

Wright’s condition is not currently known, but the 49ers did just work out four other kickers alongside Wright. The 28-year-old kicker was signed on Tuesday.

Other Injury Updates for San Francisco

Other than Wright and Mason, there were a few other injury notes to monitor.

For one, 49ers TE George Kittle came out of the game at one point and left for the locker room. Kittle was asked about the situation after the game and stated he was fine with a coy answer.

“I had to go to the bathroom,” Kittle said. He was then asked if that was the truth. “I don’t know. Maybe. Yeah, who knows?”

In terms of players that did not suit up against Seattle, CB Charvarius Ward was at the top of the list. Ward suffered a knee bruise against Arizona and was questionable for the Seahawks game, but did not get the green light.

Shanahan updated Ward’s status after the game, saying that he was close to playing.

“It was close enough to where it was a game-time decision. He went and worked out (in pre-game), and it was close, but couldn’t go.”