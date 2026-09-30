49ers WR Had Candid Talk With Kyle Shanahan Over Playing Time Before Breakout

Jordan Watkins apparently wanted an explanation.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver had done enough offensively to believe he deserved a bigger role, according to former 49ers star Richard Sherman. But when Watkins had what Sherman described as a “real candid conversation” with head coach Kyle Shanahan about getting onto the field, he received a straightforward answer.

His receiving ability wasn’t the problem.

“He felt like he should be in the lineup based on what he’s done on offense,” Sherman said on “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “But Kyle Shanahan let him know that fourth and fifth receiver spot, it’s about special teams, and right now you’re not doing enough on special teams.”

Watkins finally got his opportunity against the Arizona Cardinals on September 27. And he made a strong case for getting another one.

Play

Jordan Watkins Responds After Kyle Shanahan Conversation

Watkins caught both of his targets for 60 yards in San Francisco’s 36-30 victory over Arizona, averaging 30 yards per reception.

They weren’t empty yards, either.

His first catch of the season went for 26 yards and a first down during the opening quarter. Brock Purdy found him again for 34 yards with less than 20 seconds remaining before halftime, moving the 49ers into Cardinals territory and helping set up Eddy Piñeiro’s 57-yard field goal.

“After a number of injuries, he finally got an opportunity,” Sherman said. “He had two catches for 60 yards, a really huge catch in this game.”

Shanahan also singled Watkins out afterward.

“All those guys worked their butts off all week,” Shanahan said, via the 49ers’ official website. “I was really pumped for Watkins.”

For Watkins, it was easily his most productive NFL performance.

Watkins Had Barely Seen the Field Before Cardinals Game

The 49ers selected Watkins out of Ole Miss with the No. 138 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

His rookie season offered little opportunity to show why.

Watkins appeared in only four regular-season games in 2025, finishing with two receptions for 26 yards on three targets. Through San Francisco’s first two games of 2026, he hadn’t recorded a reception.

Then came Arizona.

Watkins matched his entire rookie-season reception total in one afternoon and more than doubled his career receiving yardage. He now has four catches for 86 yards across five career regular-season appearances.

There was always some big-play potential there. Watkins ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine after averaging 18.5 yards per reception during his final season at Ole Miss.

Against Arizona, that explosiveness finally showed up in an NFL game.

49ers Injuries Could Open Door for Jordan Watkins

The timing of Watkins’ emergence matters.

San Francisco was already dealing with injuries at wide receiver before facing Arizona, and Mike Evans added another concern when a rib injury forced him out of the Cardinals game.

Watkins’ opportunity came partly because the 49ers were running short on alternatives. What he did with it could make it harder to send him back down the depth chart.

Shanahan’s message, at least according to Sherman, was never that Watkins couldn’t help the offense. It was that a player competing for the fourth or fifth receiver job also had to earn that roster role on special teams.

Watkins now knows exactly what Shanahan wants from him.

He also just gave the 49ers a pretty convincing reminder of what he can give them on offense.