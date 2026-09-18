Josh Allen Passes 49ers Legend on NFL’s All-Time Rushing TD List

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spent Thursday night putting his name all over the record book. One of the names he passed should be especially familiar to San Francisco 49ers fans.

Allen scored two rushing touchdowns in Buffalo’s 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on September 17, giving him 83 for his career. His first moved him past longtime 49ers running back Frank Gore, who finished his 16-year NFL career with 81 rushing touchdowns. His second pulled Allen even with Jim Taylor for 18th all-time.

That is rare territory for any quarterback. For Allen, it has become almost routine.

Josh Allen Moves Ahead of Frank Gore

Allen entered the night with 81 career rushing touchdowns after scoring twice in Buffalo’s season-opening victory over the Houston Texans. That had put him in a tie with Gore and Ottis Anderson on the NFL’s career list.

He broke the tie quickly against Detroit.

Allen scored on a 1-yard run on Buffalo’s opening possession, the first regular-season touchdown scored at the new Highmark Stadium. He added another 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second half and finished with 69 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns and two scores on the ground. Buffalo improved to 2-0.

Allen now has four rushing touchdowns through two games this season and 83 in 130 regular-season appearances. The total already represents the most ever by an NFL quarterback; Cam Newton finished his career with 75.

Passing Gore carries a little extra significance for both franchises.

Frank Gore Still Owns a Large Piece of 49ers History

Gore’s 81 career rushing touchdowns came across stops with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Bills and New York Jets. But San Francisco remains the organization most closely attached to his career.

The 49ers drafted Gore in the third round in 2005, and he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the franchise. He remains San Francisco’s all-time leader with 11,073 rushing yards, 2,442 carries and 64 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded eight 1,000-yard seasons for the team.

Gore’s connection to the organization is no longer limited to the record book, either. He currently serves as a football personnel advisor for the 49ers, working across scouting, player personnel, player engagement and alumni relations.

There is even a Buffalo connection buried inside the milestone. Gore played one season for the Bills in 2019, rushing for 599 yards and two touchdowns before finishing his career with the Jets the following year.

Allen has now moved two rushing touchdowns beyond him.

The pace is the remarkable part. Gore needed 241 regular-season games and 3,735 carries to finish with 81 rushing scores. Allen reached 83 during his ninth NFL season, while playing quarterback.

And he is not done climbing. Allen’s 83 touchdowns leave him tied with Taylor. Marshawn Lynch is next at 85, followed by Priest Holmes at 86.

For 49ers fans, Gore’s place in franchise history has not moved.

His spot on one NFL list just did.