49ers to Start 3rd Different Kicker in 3 Weeks Against Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will be forced to use a third different kicker in three games when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco lost starting kicker Jake Moody to a high-ankle sprain during a tackle in the Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Then, they lost their signed replacement Matthew Wright to a similar play, albeit Wright is suffering a shoulder injury.

Now, the team is promoting K Anders Carlson off the practice squad. On October 18, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Wright’s injury was worse than expected.

“Matt Wright will end up going on IR. He’s worse than we expected. So, he can’t get back. Jake Moody is still week-to-week, high-ankle sprain. Not expecting him next week either, but hopefully after the Bye,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan was then asked if Carlson was allowed to tackle. While the San Francisco coach said he can tackle if the last resort, he doesn’t want Carlson making plays.

“Definitely is allowed to, but only in case of emergency,” Shanahan explained. “So, I hope he isn’t attacking anything, but if your choice is just to give up a touchdown or not, we’ll always choose to not give up the touchdown, but hopefully he can stay out of harm’s way.”

Carlson’s Background

Fans of SEC football will remember Carlson from his days at Auburn, but with just one year of NFL experience, he isn’t quite as recognizable for NFL fans. Carlson was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, joining the Green Bay Packers as their starting kicker in the 2023 season.

However, it’s safe to say he didn’t make a great first impression. Carlson struggled last season, making just 81.7% of his regular season attempts and only making 34 of 39 point-after tries.

He also made a few mistakes in the Packers’ two playoff games against the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers, missing one field-goal attempt against San Francisco and one PAT against Dallas. Carlson was released during the 2024 preseason, which led to the 49ers signing him in free agency.

With Carlson’s struggles, the most notable thing is his issues from deep and close range. Missing 6 PATs in a season is concerning, but he also only made 54% of his tries from 40 yards or longer.

Carlson ought to suffice, but the 49ers may be wary of putting the game on his back.

49ers Announce Ricky Pearsall Return

Some good injury news for the 49ers is that rookie WR Ricky Pearsall will be active against the Chiefs. Pearsall was shot in an August incident, but has made a full recovery according to Shanahan and is ready sooner than expected.

Shanahan explained that he initially planned a longer ramp-up, but Pearsall has looked good in practice so he will play for the Niners on Sunday.

“I just wanted to see him,” Shanahan said. “We hadn’t seen him out there in a while, going with the team. And Monday, I didn’t even really count, just because it was a walk-through and everything. But Wednesday, he looked great and Thursday was even better and today he’s even more comfortable. So that made the decision pretty easy.”

Considering veteran WR Jauan Jennings will miss the game, Pearsall’s return is coming at a great time.