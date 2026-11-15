Keenan Allen’s Jersey Number With 49ers Officially Revealed Before Debut

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to earn their eighth win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

San Francisco brought veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen aboard Tuesday in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and he will make his debut with the 49ers in the middle of his 14th NFL season.

The 49ers sent the Indianapolis Colts a 2027 sixth-round pick to acquire Allen, who has hauled in 40 receptions for 350 yards and a touchdown this season.

Allen’s Official Jersey Number Revealed

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Allen needed a jersey number, and he officially landed on No. 3. It will be the first time in his career that he has worn that number.

Allen wore No. 10 in Indianapolis, but he spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he wore No. 13.

WR Keenan Allen will wear No. 3 in his 49ers debut today against the Cowboys, per @MaioccoNBCS https://t.co/ArjHZpQXo2 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 15, 2026

Allen Speaks About Joining 49ers, Playing Cowboys Again

Learning the playbook was Allen’s biggest challenge this week, and he acknowledged how important it was to be ready to go.

“You definitely don’t want to be a guy who’s holding the guys back,” Allen said. “I’m just making sure I’m ready, making sure I’m dialed in with the playbook, and then making sure I can go out and play fast.”

Sunday will also mark a rematch for Allen against the Cowboys. The Colts just played Dallas last weekend, meaning Allen will face them again exactly one week later.

“I get a little rematch,” Allen added. “It’s a great group of guys. They play fast, they fly around, and we’ll see how it goes.”