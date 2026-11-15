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Keenan Allen’s Jersey Number With 49ers Officially Revealed Before Debut

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 02: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to earn their eighth win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

San Francisco brought veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen aboard Tuesday in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and he will make his debut with the 49ers in the middle of his 14th NFL season.

The 49ers sent the Indianapolis Colts a 2027 sixth-round pick to acquire Allen, who has hauled in 40 receptions for 350 yards and a touchdown this season.

Allen’s Official Jersey Number Revealed

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Allen needed a jersey number, and he officially landed on No. 3. It will be the first time in his career that he has worn that number.

Allen wore No. 10 in Indianapolis, but he spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he wore No. 13.

Allen Speaks About Joining 49ers, Playing Cowboys Again

Learning the playbook was Allen’s biggest challenge this week, and he acknowledged how important it was to be ready to go.

“You definitely don’t want to be a guy who’s holding the guys back,” Allen said. “I’m just making sure I’m ready, making sure I’m dialed in with the playbook, and then making sure I can go out and play fast.”

Sunday will also mark a rematch for Allen against the Cowboys. The Colts just played Dallas last weekend, meaning Allen will face them again exactly one week later.

“I get a little rematch,” Allen added. “It’s a great group of guys. They play fast, they fly around, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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