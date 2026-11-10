Keenan Allen’s Wife Celebrates His 49ers Trade With 4-Word Message

The San Francisco 49ers were in the market for a wide receiver, and in the final hours leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline, they went out and made an addition.

San Francisco acquired veteran WR Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The move marked the second trade the 49ers have made with the Colts over the last few weeks, as they also acquired DeForest Buckner roughly two weeks ago.

49ers acquiring WR Keenan Allen from the Colts. (via @adamschefter, @rapsheet) https://t.co/4TiHRjLpDt — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2026

Allen will now join a wide receiver room filled with proven veterans such as Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Brandin Cooks and several others as the 49ers continue to navigate injuries.

Allen’s Wife Celebrates 49ers Trade

One of the first people to publicly react to the trade on Tuesday was Allen’s wife, Ciandra Monique, who was clearly excited about the deal.

“BACK TO DA BAYYYY,” she wrote in a caption with the song “Yay Area” by E-40 playing over the post.

Allen played his college football from 2012-2014 at the University of California, Berkley, so he’s familiar with the area and now for the first time in a long time gets to play for a team firmly competing for a Super Bowl.

Keenan Allen’s wife Ciandra celebrates 49ers trade with personal 4-word flex https://t.co/m4Vhx8dXJA https://t.co/XeTSOngIWR — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2026

Allen’s NFL Career

Despite being 34 and on the back end of his playing career, Allen remains a highly productive receiver who consistently moves the chains. Putting him in an offense led by head coach Kyle Shanahan and featuring a quarterback like Brock Purdy could help him thrive.

This season, in his first year with the Colts, Allen has hauled in 40 receptions on 55 targets for 351 yards and a touchdown.

Allen is also a six-time Pro Bowler who has spent most of his 14-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Across 179 games, he has caught 1,095 passes for 12,402 yards and 72 touchdowns.