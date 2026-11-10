Hi, Subscriber

Keenan Allen’s Wife Celebrates His 49ers Trade With 4-Word Message

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 02: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers were in the market for a wide receiver, and in the final hours leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline, they went out and made an addition.

San Francisco acquired veteran WR Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The move marked the second trade the 49ers have made with the Colts over the last few weeks, as they also acquired DeForest Buckner roughly two weeks ago.

Allen will now join a wide receiver room filled with proven veterans such as Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Brandin Cooks and several others as the 49ers continue to navigate injuries.

Allen’s Wife Celebrates 49ers Trade

One of the first people to publicly react to the trade on Tuesday was Allen’s wife, Ciandra Monique, who was clearly excited about the deal.

“BACK TO DA BAYYYY,” she wrote in a caption with the song “Yay Area” by E-40 playing over the post.

Allen played his college football from 2012-2014 at the University of California, Berkley, so he’s familiar with the area and now for the first time in a long time gets to play for a team firmly competing for a Super Bowl.

Allen’s NFL Career

Despite being 34 and on the back end of his playing career, Allen remains a highly productive receiver who consistently moves the chains. Putting him in an offense led by head coach Kyle Shanahan and featuring a quarterback like Brock Purdy could help him thrive.

This season, in his first year with the Colts, Allen has hauled in 40 receptions on 55 targets for 351 yards and a touchdown.

Allen is also a six-time Pro Bowler who has spent most of his 14-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Across 179 games, he has caught 1,095 passes for 12,402 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Keenan Allen’s Wife Celebrates His 49ers Trade With 4-Word Message

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on 49ers News

More Heavy on 49ers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x