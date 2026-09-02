49ers Player Reveals Unusual Plan for Australia Trip

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for one of the more unusual trips in franchise history. San Francisco is heading roughly 8,000 miles to Melbourne, Australia, for the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game there, a Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Managing the travel and time change has become a real point of focus for the team. Ahead of the trip, one player offered a blunt, humorous take on how he plans to handle the flight itself.

Keion White’s Unconventional Plan for the Flight

Keion White shared his approach to the long haul after Tuesday’s practice, and it wasn’t exactly the standard sports science answer. His comments were shared on X by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“I don’t know if you can OD on melatonin, but I’m gonna try. Take 5 melatonin, go to sleep. As soon as I wake up, I’m taking 5 more,” White said.

San Francisco is set to leave its Santa Clara facility Wednesday night, with an expected arrival in Melbourne on Friday. That gives the team nearly a week to adjust before kicking off against the Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 10.

How the 49ers Are Preparing for the Time Change

White’s comments came shortly after the team’s vice president of player health and performance, Dustin Perry, walked players through a 30-minute presentation Tuesday. It covered airplane sleep strategies and travel management. According to White, the staff’s actual advice centered on managing sleep during the flight. Then, players should push through to stay awake for their entire first day once they land in Australia in the morning.

The trip caps a challenging stretch for White individually. He underwent surgery in February for a gunshot wound to his foot. Then an adductor injury limited him throughout training camp. He worked his way back in time to record a sack in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco acquired the 27-year-old defensive lineman from the New England Patriots back in October 2025.

Final Word for the 49ers

White’s approach to the flight might not be medically recommended. But it captures the reality every player on this roster is dealing with heading into Week 1. An 8,000-mile trip and a massive time change is new territory for this franchise.

Whatever method actually works, San Francisco needs its roster ready to play at a high level. That includes White, once the ball is kicked off in Melbourne.