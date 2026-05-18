49ers Could Fill Major Need With 220-Start Plug & Play Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers‘ projected starting lineup for the 2026 NFL season is set except for one position along their offensive line. After Spencer Burford left in free agency, the 49ers’ starting left guard spot is up for grabs.

ESPN staff writer Matt Bowen listed the best team fit for 14 free agents. Bowen named right guard Kevin Zietler a perfect fit for the 49ers because of their hole at left guard.

Why Kevin Zietler is a Perfect Fit

Zietler has 220 career starts at right guard, 213 in the regular season and 7 in the playoffs. The 49ers can shift the 14-year veteran to left guard or move two-year starting right guard Dominic Puni over to that position.

Bowen writes why he thinks Zietler is an ideal player for the 49ers to sign.

“The veteran has a physical inside presence, using his power to displace defensive tackles. And he has the movement ability to pull on gap schemes, which fits into Kyle Shanahan’s system. Zeitler also uses his strong base in protection, ranking 37th out of 65 qualifying guards in pass block win rate last season (92.4%),” Bowen writes.

It makes sense for the 49ers to invest in their offensive line. The group is responsible for opening holes for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and protecting quarterback Brock Purdy.

49ers Left Guard Competition

After starting left guard Spencer Burford elected to leave in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers added multiple players to compete for the position. The 49ers signed both veterans Brett Toth and Robert Jones to one-year deals.

Toth started 4 games and appeared in all 17 along the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line last season. Meanwhile, Jones has more experience at the left guard position. The 4-year veteran has 24 career starts at left guard for the Miami Dolphins before an injury sidelined him all of last season.

The 49ers also selected Washington OL Carver Willis in the 4th-round, 127th overall of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Willis has only played tackle throughout his collegiate career and has not played the guard position.

San Francisco does return 2025 seventh-round pick, Connor Colby. The rookie offensive lineman made 6 fill-in starts last year but had the lowest Pro Football Focus grade (52.4) among the 49ers’ 19 offensive players who logged at least 200 snaps.