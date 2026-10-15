49ers Urged to Go All In on Trade for 9-Time Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers should go all in before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated, even if it costs a first-round pick. The need he points to is an edge rusher, and his pick is Khalil Mack.

49ers Have A Championship Window

San Francisco looks like one of the best teams in the NFL. The roster still features several future Hall of Famers playing at a high level, and the 49ers just picked up a win in Seattle against the Seahawks. With the championship window open, the question now is where the team should spend its resources.

Receiver Is Not The Biggest Need

Wide receiver is the first place most fans look, and the injuries make that easy to understand. The 49ers are down to Mike Evans, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks, and Evans is playing with broken ribs. If he misses time, the offense would feel it.

Even so, help should arrive from within. Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling and Deebo Samuel did not suffer season-ending injuries, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has shown he can scheme around thin depth. He guided a fourth-quarter touchdown drive against Seattle after Samuel left with a hamstring injury.

49ers Defense Needs A Closer

The defensive line is the bigger concern, according to Cohn. The 49ers had five sacks in their last game, rookie Gracen Halton has been a revelation and Osa Odighizuwa is a good player. What the group lacks is someone to finish games.

Nick Bosa used to be that player. Last year, he ended the game in Seattle by stripping Sam Darnold on the final drive. This year, his status is less clear, since he is fresh off his third ACL repair and has dealt with a calf injury. That could leave him in and out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

That uncertainty matters because the win in Seattle this year came down to a few key moments. Jaxon Smith-Njigba dropped a wide-open pass, and Cooper Kupp was pushed out of bounds a foot short of the first-down marker. A true closer could help the 49ers finish games like that with more control.

Mack Could Fit The 49ers

San Francisco could use a designated edge rusher. Bryce Huff filled that role last season, and rookie Romello Height is meant to grow into it now. Still, Height has just one sack so far, and the 49ers may want a proven option while he develops.

Mack could be that answer. The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling, which could push them to sell veterans for picks, and Mack is on a one-year deal, so the long-term risk would be low. If a better edge rusher becomes available, San Francisco could pivot, but Cohn believes the team needs someone at the position either way.