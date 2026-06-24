49ers’ George Kittle Praises Taylor Swift Before Wedding With Travis Kelce

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aylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married on July 3 in New York City, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to be among those in attendance.

Kittle and Kelce have grown extremely close throughout their NFL careers while playing the same position. Over the last several years, they have also co-founded “Tight End University” alongside Greg Olsen.

The annual event took place this week, and for the second consecutive year, Swift made a guest appearance alongside her fiancee, despite her busy schedule.

Taylor Swift surprise guest at Tight End University 😱 George Kittle requested Taylor to play “Love Story” 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/iBDSwB2rFx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2026

George Kittle Raves About Taylor Swift

“She’s just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,” Kittle told PEOPLE. “So we’re just so thankful that they’re here. Honestly, she’s such a great time. That’s what’s just so much fun.”

Kittle added that Swift even took time to socialize with his mother during the event.

“She’s just hanging out, talking to my mom. Thanks, Mom. Shout out to Taylor for talking to my mom again,” he added. “But she’s just so kind and it’s awesome to have her around.”

George Kittle had glowing words about #TaylorSwift being a genuine, fun, & kind person! 🫶🏻 via | @people pic.twitter.com/VXwxOb327i — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) June 24, 2026

Swift and Kelce’s Wedding Rule Revealed by Kittle

Kittle revealed the couple told guests to bring “absolutely no gifts” to the wedding but still has something in mind, particularly for Kelce.

“They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis for some reason really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” Kittle said. “Sounds expensive, too.”

Kittle Confirms He’ll Be on Dance Floor Despite Injury

One thing is certain, however: Kittle will be on the dance floor for the event, despite still rehabbing the torn Achilles he sustained in the NFL Playoffs earlier this year against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I will be on the dance floor,” Kittle added.

In terms of his rehab, he said he is “taking small steps in the right direction,” and that “we’re checking off all the boxes, and we’re trudging in the right direction.”