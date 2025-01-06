Kyle Juszczyk Admits Time With 49ers May Be Over

Shortly after an emotional 2024 season wrapped, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was immediately hit with a dose of reality. His time with the San Francisco 49ers may be coming to an end.

Juszczyk has been a key cog in the Kyle Shanahan’s offense since signing in 2017. His role is hard to duplicate as he has adopted a Swiss Army knife utility. On certain plays Juszczyk is the lead blocker on a rushing attempt. On others, Juszczyk serves as the backup tight end, primary halfback, and is even the emergency punt returner and kicker.

Yet, ahead of an offseason expected to be filled with difficult decisions, Juszczyk offered a candid and emotional response regarding his future after Sunday’s loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyle Juszczyk Discusses His Future

Talking with ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Kyle Juszczyk acknowledges his eight-year 49ers’ tenure could be on its last legs.

“There hasn’t been any discussion yet, but I am aware of the kind of situation that we have,” Juszczyk said. “There’s a lot up in the air and who’s going to be here, who’s not, some contracts that need to be figured out. So, I’m aware of that. I just hope it doesn’t affect me.”

Juszczyk reluctantly took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco last offseason, which he admitted annoyed him. Juszczyk still made $4.5 million in 2024 and carries a $6.49 million cap hit in 2025. Both are lofty paychecks for a fullback. However, Juszczyk’s play may warrant a higher pay grade.

Coming off a ninth Pro Bowl selection, the most by a fullback in NFL history, Juszczyk said that he was aware Sunday’s loss could potentially be his final in the red and gold.

“I really, really hope not,” Juszczyk said. “We’re going to find out, but I know I’m not done. I’m definitely not done playing. I’ve seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games, and please show me where I’ve regressed, so I have no plans of stopping.”

Juszczyk, 33, said last week he intends to play in 2025, whether in San Francisco or elsewhere.

The fullback was one of the first free-agent signings of the Lynch and Shanahan regime when they took over in 2017. He has played in four NFC Championships and both the team’s two Super Bowl losses since 2019.

It is that failure that pushes Kyle Juszczyk to have the feeling of unfinished business.

Juszczyk’s Unfinished Business

When Juszczyk signed with the 49ers in 2017, he embraced the rebuild. He wanted to be part of restoring the 49ers to greatness. Fast-forward eight years, and San Francisco is a perennial Super Bowl contender. Yet, the lack of a Lombardi Trophy still drives the 12-year veteran.

“I want to win a ring,” Juszczyk said. “I want to win a ring here. But again, if I’m forced to do it somewhere else, I’ve still got so much football left in me. I still love the game so much. I’m still playing at a high level, and I know there’s teams out there that can use me.”

Kyle Juszczyk is under contract for the 2025 season, but an extension is not off the table. The odds he returns are high, knowing his importance to Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But with an impending extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers will need to do anything to free up cap space, leaving Juszczyk stuck in limbo.