49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk Hit With Huge NFL Fine After Rams Win

The NFL added a price tag to one of the San Francisco 49ers’ biggest runs from their season-opening win.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined $20,033 for unnecessary roughness and use of the helmet on a third-quarter play in San Francisco’s 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, according to the NFL’s weekly accountability report. Tight end Jake Tonges was also fined $9,266 for a leg whip earlier in the game.

For Tonges, the punishment came with a far bigger cost already attached. He injured his knee on the same play and is now out for the season.

Kyle Juszczyk Fine Came on Christian McCaffrey Run

Juszczyk’s infraction occurred with 14:53 remaining in the third quarter, according to the NFL listing.

That timestamp matches a 14-yard Christian McCaffrey run from the San Francisco 49-yard line to the Rams’ 37. The play opened the second half after Deebo Samuel returned the kickoff 45 yards and helped launch a possession in which the 49ers immediately leaned on their running game.

The fine is notable in part because this is familiar territory for Juszczyk.

He was fined twice for impermissible use of the helmet in San Francisco’s playoff game against Philadelphia in January 2026, at $10,144 apiece, according to Spotrac. He also received a $16,619 helmet-related fine following a 2024 game against Arizona.

Juszczyk remains central to the 49ers’ run-game machinery. San Francisco used him extensively in motion against Los Angeles, including on the same 14:53 snap that produced the fine. Film analysis from the game highlighted how the 49ers used Juszczyk’s movement in place of traditional pulling linemen to create angles in the running game.

The NFL rulebook prohibits impermissible use of the helmet under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10.

Jake Tonges Fined for Play That Ended His Season

Tonges’ situation was considerably harsher.

The NFL fined him $9,266 for a leg whip with 2:43 remaining in the second quarter. On that snap, Samuel ran for 12 yards, while Tonges went down attempting to block Rams defensive end Myles Garrett. The play-by-play records Tonges as injured on the play.

No penalty was called during the game. NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Tonges injured his right knee while attempting the leg whip and could not leave the field under his own power.

Five days later, head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered the final diagnosis.

“He’s out for the year,” Shanahan said on September 16, adding that Tonges suffered an MCL injury that required surgery.

Tonges had signed a two-year, $8 million deal with San Francisco during the offseason after carving out a larger offensive role. The contract includes $5.45 million fully guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

So one Week 1 snap produced a 12-yard gain for the 49ers, a $9,266 fine and the end of Tonges’ season.

The 49ers got the win. The bill arrived a week later.