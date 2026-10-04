Kyle Juszczyk Injury Update: Low Hit Forces 49ers All-Pro Out of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers lost a critical part of their offense late in Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

“49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has been ruled OUT with a knee injury,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

Juszczyk’s injury came at the end of a catch-and-run, where a low hit appeared to bend one knee backward.

“Kyle Juszczyk … Right knee hyperextension,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Hopefully not enough force to cause an ACL injury but that can sometimes be the case. Best case: bone bruise, capsule sprain.”

“Kyle Juszczyk is down on the field after taking a big hit directly to his knee,” Striking Gold’s Rob Lowder wrote on X. “Hyper-extended at the very least.”

“49ers now have ruled out Kyle Juszczyk due to a knee injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Kyle Juszczyk 1 of NFL’s Most Versatile Players

Juszczyk is a 4-time NFL All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, and there is little Juszczyk hasn’t been asked to do in the 49ers’ offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who played the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ohio native at tight end, running back and wide receiver over the last 9 seasons — a stretch that includes 2 Super Bowl appearances

Juszczyk was a 2-time All-Ivy League tight end at Harvard before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the 4th round (No. 130 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft — only the 10th player in Harvard history drafted into the NFL. In 4 seasons with the Ravens, he thrived in a pass-catching and blocking role and made the first of 10 consecutive Pro Bowls in 2016.

Many Years as NFL’s Highest-Paid Fullback

The 49ers signed Juszczyk, 34, to a 4-year, $21 million free agent contract in 2017 and again to a 5-year, $27 million contract extension in 2021.

Juszczyk ended the 2024 season with $42.4 million in career earnings … then signed another 2-year, $7.5 million contract extension in March 2025. He has approximately $50.1 million in career earnings through 2026 — his 14th NFL season.