49ers Get ‘Remarkable’ Injury Update on 10-Time Pro Bowler After Scary Hit

The San Francisco 49ers received an encouraging injury update Thursday, October 15, as veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk returned to the practice field just 11 days after suffering a frightening knee injury against the Denver Broncos.

The development drew a strong reaction from 49ers reporter David Lombardi, who shared video of Juszczyk participating in practice after the injury initially threatened to sideline him for multiple weeks.

“Remarkable that Kyle Juszczyk is back out at practice just over a week after taking that low hit against Denver,” Lombardi wrote on X Thursday. “Tough ligaments on one of the toughest players of this Shanahan era.”

The return is particularly encouraging considering the original prognosis. Juszczyk suffered a knee hyperextension and bone bruise during San Francisco’s October 4 victory over Denver, with head coach Kyle Shanahan initially expecting him to miss several weeks.

Now, the 35-year-old fullback is already working his way toward a return to game action.

Kyle Juszczyk Returns After 49ers Initially Expected Multiweek Absence

Juszczyk’s injury occurred during the fourth quarter of San Francisco’s 24-14 victory over the Broncos.

After catching a pass from Brock Purdy and gaining 16 yards, Juszczyk absorbed a low hit from Denver defensive back Jahdae Barron. His knee appeared to bend awkwardly, and he remained on the field for several minutes before receiving assistance from the team’s medical staff.

The initial images raised concerns about a serious injury, although subsequent testing revealed a more encouraging diagnosis.

During his October 5 press conference, Shanahan outlined the injury and projected timeline.

“Juice had a knee hyperextension with bone bruise. He’ll miss a few weeks,” Shanahan said.

That prognosis appeared to put Juszczyk’s availability for multiple games in jeopardy.

San Francisco subsequently ruled him out against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, leaving the 49ers without one of their most versatile offensive contributors.

However, Shanahan suggested earlier this week that Juszczyk had a chance to return against Washington, depending on his recovery and practice participation.

That possibility now looks more realistic following Thursday’s development.

According to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group, Shanahan said Juszczyk would be limited in Thursday’s practice.

Will Kyle Juszczyk Play Against the Commanders?

Juszczyk’s return to practice represents a significant step toward playing again, but it does not guarantee his availability for San Francisco’s Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders on October 19.

His level of participation during the remaining practice sessions and the team’s final injury designation will provide a clearer picture of whether he can return after missing just one game.

For Shanahan’s offense, that would be a welcome development.

Juszczyk is more than a traditional lead blocker. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection provides the 49ers with flexibility in personnel packages, functioning as a blocker, receiver and occasional rushing option.

Through four games this season, he recorded four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

His absence also forced Shanahan to adjust the responsibilities of the team’s tight ends.

Speaking after the Denver game, Shanahan identified George Kittle, Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis as players capable of handling portions of Juszczyk’s role.

“They’re all pretty interchangeable, but it’ll definitely get Brayden some more ops,” Shanahan said.

Still, Juszczyk’s experience and versatility give San Francisco an offensive weapon that is difficult to replicate with a conventional backup.

The 49ers have started the season 5-0 despite dealing with injuries across their roster. Getting Juszczyk back sooner than initially anticipated would provide another boost to an offense preparing for its next prime-time test.

Just 11 days removed from a hit that left him on the turf in considerable pain, Juszczyk is already back at work. Whether that translates into a Monday night appearance is the next question.