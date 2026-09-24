49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk Sends NFL a Message After ‘Juice’ Celebration Fine

The NFL called Kyle Juszczyk’s touchdown celebration an imitation of chugging beer. The San Francisco 49ers fullback’s latest Instagram post offers a different interpretation, and makes it difficult to miss.

After news broke Thursday that he had been fined $14,926 and had appealed, Juszczyk shared a carousel devoted to his longtime “Juice” nickname. It included photos of his familiar drinking gesture, young fans copying it and a diamond-covered pendant shaped like a juice box. His caption was brief: “Name is…Juice.”

Juszczyk did not explicitly mention the fine in the post. He also posted a series of images to his Story, showing just how long he’s been doing the “Juice” celebration, including one image showing a 2022 date. Given its timing and the images he chose, however, it reads as a playful response to the league’s description of his celebration.

Kyle Juszczyk’s Post Puts the NFL’s Interpretation on Display

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL fined Juszczyk for an “offensive demonstration” after his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 20. The league’s letter described the gesture as an imitation of chugging beer that “could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste.” Juszczyk has appealed the fine, according to Schefter.

That interpretation is the point of contention. Juszczyk has used the gesture for years as a reference to “Juice,” and the images in his carousel show that the nickname extends well beyond one touchdown celebration. One photo shows fans posing with the same hand gesture. Another shows children doing it in 49ers gear. The juice-box pendant makes the message considerably less subtle.

Juszczyk had already reacted to the report on X, writing, “Can’t make this stuff up…” He also told Schefter, “And I don’t even drink beer!” The Instagram carousel gave his response a visual punch line.

Can’t make this stuff up… https://t.co/GPuZ81wYD5 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) September 24, 2026

Juszczyk’s Fine Is Still Under Appeal

The post does not resolve the $14,926 fine. Under the NFL’s appeals process, a jointly appointed appeals officer hears the league’s case and the player’s defense before making a binding decision. If the fine is rescinded, the money is not taken from the player’s check.

It also creates a distinction from Juszczyk’s other recent NFL discipline. He was fined $20,033 for use of the helmet on a play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. This dispute concerns how the league interpreted a celebration he has used repeatedly.

For now, Juszczyk has made his case in two places: through the formal appeal and, with considerably more humor, through a photo of a diamond juice box.