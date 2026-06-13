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49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk Sends Clear Message on Retirement & His Future Before 14th Season

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49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Kyle Juszczyk #44 looks on during San Francisco 49ers practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Fertitta Football Complex on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of star talent, but perhaps none of the great players on the roster are as beloved by the fanbase as fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro gets his own special cheer from the Niners faithful and embodies the skill and toughness that Kyle Shanahan teams have become known for during his tenure as the head coach in San Francisco.

A former fourth-round pick out of Harvard by the Ravens in 2013, Juszczyk is set to begin his 14th NFL season. He’s spent the last nine season in San Francisco after his four in Baltimore, and for his career, he has 234 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go with 305 receptions for 2,877 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The numbers don’t jump off the page, but Juszczyk’s value to the 49ers is hard to overstate. He allows them to be so multiple on offense with his ability to block in the run game and make an impact as a pass-catcher, as well.

San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk on His Retirement Timeline

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28:Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During an interview on “The Insiders” with Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on NFL Network, Juszczyk discussed, among other things, his offseason approach and whether or not he’s thinking of retirement at 35 years old.

“Great questions,” Juszczyk said with a chuckle. “And hey, in my defense about that opening with ‘only’ two All-Pros, for about 11 years of my career there was no All-Pro at fullback. So take it easy on that.”

“Man, I just feel so good and I’m still having so much fun,” Juszczyk continued. “I’m in zero pain whatsoever and like you said, I feel like I’m still playing at such a high level. So I just want to continue to do this thing as long as I possibly can. It’s been such a great offseason, like OTAs were so enjoyable, and I still feel like I’m growing.”

“Like, I spent this whole offseason — during OTAs and all that — meeting with the tight ends, practicing with the tight ends, to just kinda continue to build and continue to grow. And I still feel like I’m doing that even at 35 years old. So I haven’t put a number on when I want [my career] to end, but as it stands right now I’m going to keep going til the wheels fall off.”

The 49ers Are Set to Battle in the NFC West

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the NFL 2025 game between Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champs. The Rams are the league’s offseason darlings after nearly knocking off Seattle last season and taking some big swings to upgrade their roster via the trade market.

But don’t forget about San Francisco. The 49ers won 12 regular-season games — not to mention a road playoff game in Philadelphia — despite their depth chart being decimated with injuries to star players and key starters, especially down the stretch of the season.

The 49ers don’t mind being viewed as the “underdogs” in a crazy competitive NFC West division. But they’ll have their work cut out for them.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk Sends Clear Message on Retirement & His Future Before 14th Season

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