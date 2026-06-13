49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk Sends Clear Message on Retirement & His Future Before 14th Season

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of star talent, but perhaps none of the great players on the roster are as beloved by the fanbase as fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro gets his own special cheer from the Niners faithful and embodies the skill and toughness that Kyle Shanahan teams have become known for during his tenure as the head coach in San Francisco.

A former fourth-round pick out of Harvard by the Ravens in 2013, Juszczyk is set to begin his 14th NFL season. He’s spent the last nine season in San Francisco after his four in Baltimore, and for his career, he has 234 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go with 305 receptions for 2,877 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The numbers don’t jump off the page, but Juszczyk’s value to the 49ers is hard to overstate. He allows them to be so multiple on offense with his ability to block in the run game and make an impact as a pass-catcher, as well.

San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk on His Retirement Timeline

During an interview on “The Insiders” with Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on NFL Network, Juszczyk discussed, among other things, his offseason approach and whether or not he’s thinking of retirement at 35 years old.

“Great questions,” Juszczyk said with a chuckle. “And hey, in my defense about that opening with ‘only’ two All-Pros, for about 11 years of my career there was no All-Pro at fullback. So take it easy on that.”

“Man, I just feel so good and I’m still having so much fun,” Juszczyk continued. “I’m in zero pain whatsoever and like you said, I feel like I’m still playing at such a high level. So I just want to continue to do this thing as long as I possibly can. It’s been such a great offseason, like OTAs were so enjoyable, and I still feel like I’m growing.”

“Like, I spent this whole offseason — during OTAs and all that — meeting with the tight ends, practicing with the tight ends, to just kinda continue to build and continue to grow. And I still feel like I’m doing that even at 35 years old. So I haven’t put a number on when I want [my career] to end, but as it stands right now I’m going to keep going til the wheels fall off.”

The 49ers Are Set to Battle in the NFC West

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champs. The Rams are the league’s offseason darlings after nearly knocking off Seattle last season and taking some big swings to upgrade their roster via the trade market.

But don’t forget about San Francisco. The 49ers won 12 regular-season games — not to mention a road playoff game in Philadelphia — despite their depth chart being decimated with injuries to star players and key starters, especially down the stretch of the season.

The 49ers don’t mind being viewed as the “underdogs” in a crazy competitive NFC West division. But they’ll have their work cut out for them.