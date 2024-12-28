49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Blasted by FOX Sports Analyst

The San Francisco 49ers have taken a significant step back in 2024, and one ESPN analyst believes that’s because of Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco was eliminated from playoff contention with multiple games to play. If the Niners lose another game, the 2024 campaign will be the 4th losing season the team has had with Shanahan in charge. For FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho, this year’s campaign is on the coach himself.

“It’s the most disappointing season in the Kyle Shanahan era. Kyle Shanahan looks like he’s mismanaged the staff, he’s mismanaged the roster, he’s mismanaged the offense,” Acho claimed, according to Athlon Sports. “I’ll first start with the staff. You fire Steve Wilks because there’s a lack of a personality and personnel fit. You fire Steve Wilks, but he has the number three defense in football, and now, [Nick] Sorensen has the 25th-best defense in football… In a world where quarterbacks and players are being protected, this offense looks stagnant.”

Acho’s rant was fairly comprehensive, also addressing Shanahan’s player relationships. His comments about the defense are what ring loudest, however, as the 49ers have genuinely struggled to find positives on that side of the ball.

San Francisco Struggles on Defense

Entering their penultimate regular-season game, the 49ers have given up 23.3 points per game. In 2023, they held teams to around 17.6 points per game. That may not seem like a lot, but 6 points in the NFL goes a long way.

In fact, San Francisco has four separate losses in 2024 that were decided by 6 points or less. While the offensive struggles are what draw the most headlines, the Shanahan era has been built on strong defenses.

What’s interesting is that the 49ers’ rank second in terms of total yards per game (304.3.) That is reflective of both the defense and offense: on one hand, the offense struggling is likely contributing to short fields for opposing offenses.

However, it is also indicative of the “feast or famine” approach the Niners’ defense has. They can limit teams’ production, but they’re still getting scored on at an alarmingly high rate.

Acho Questions 49ers HC’s Relationships

As mentioned above, Acho also criticized Shanahan for the way he’s handled personnel. While GM John Lynch is the primary force when it comes to player negotiations, Acho highlights WR Brandon Aiyuk’s anger earlier in the season.

“Now, let’s talk about the players. You and Brandon Aiyuk, ya’ll, have this tension so much so that we see him taking off his shorts at practice because he’s wearing different-colored shorts. He wants to get paid, he doesn’t get paid. Deebo Samuel, he’s choking snappers during a game, and nothing is spoken of about it,” Acho said.

Acho is also referencing the scuffle that Samuel had with long-snapper Taybor Pepper during the 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shanahan downplayed the moment after the game, but it was still concerning at the time nonetheless.

While Acho brings up some tense moments, it’s hard to say that Shanahan has lost the locker room. The 49ers have had rough years in his tenure before, and they’ve bounced back with playoff runs all three times.