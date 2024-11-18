49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Blasted by Media, Fans After Seahawks Loss

The heat appears to be turning up on San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan after a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are now 5-5 and at the bottom of the NFC West after giving up a late touchdown to Seahawks QB Geno Smith. In a season that has already had plenty of frustrating moments, the divisional loss seemed to put fans and media over the edge.

“Those boos are for Kyle Shanahan. 49ers fans are sick of your lack of creativity buddy and we all see it. Start packing your bags soon,” 49ers fan @Lobs_All_Day wrote.

NFL analyst Marco Martinez made it a point to say that the 49ers can’t rely on the injury excuse in the defeat.

“Inexcusable loss!! ABSOLUTELY INEXCUSABLE! Blame it on No Kittle or No Bosa late in the game idc. That loss is 100% on Brock and Kyle! The offense just scored 17 pts at home!! Jennings is a really good WR, DEEBO All Pro, CMC, Mason(on bench all game), a first-round draft pick at WR in Pearsall! No way this offense should be scoring 17, especially at home!” Martinez wrote.

Former CBS Sports writer Dean Straka claimed that the 2024 season is Shanahan’s worst coaching job.

“All injuries and adversity aside, this season has to be Kyle Shanahan’s worst coaching job since arriving in San Francisco, no?” Straka asked.

SI.com reporter Grant Cohn stoked the fire of his recent incident with Shanahan, claiming Smith “dunked” on the Niners HC.

“Kyle Shanahan dunked on me on Friday, then Geno Smith dunked on him today. You hate to see it,” Cohn said.

Shanahan Has Tense Moment with Reporter

Cohn is well known for his outspoken approach to the 49ers beat, but was confronted with it by Shanahan on November 15.

The reporter asked Shanahan about QB Brock Purdy’s pre-snap process, but Shanahan was having none of it.

“Have I not already answered your questions that your article is already written on? Am I not giving you the right quotes? Yeah, I don’t think you understand,” Shanahan said per @Our49ers. “It’s not about earning more. We put as much as Brock, with double play calls, triple play calls, as anyone.”

It’s clear by his response (and Cohn’s posts on X) that the two are not fans of each other.

49ers Miss Two Challenges

San Francisco only scored 17 points at home, which is clearly below expectations. However, one issue many people pointed out was Shanahan’s wasteful challenges. On the Seahawks’ last two drives, Shanahan threw the challenge flag twice and both times lost on the call.

ESPN radio host Rob Guerrera called Shanahan out after the second failure.

“The 49ers had to be SURE that that wasn’t a catch in order to challenge that. The timeout is invaluable,” Guerrera wrote on X.

It came back to haunt the Niners, who were unable to stop the clock as Seattle drove down the field for the go-ahead score. By the time Smith reached the endzone, the 49ers only had 12 seconds to work with for a comeback.