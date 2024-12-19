Ex-49ers CB Will Not Be Signing with Colts After Failed Physical

After being waived by the San Francisco 49ers this week, a former Niner will not be joining the Indianapolis Colts after failing a physical.

San Francisco waived CB Ambry Thomas on December 17 after he spent the entirety of the season on the injured reserve. He was then signed by the Colts on December 18, but will not be signing with Indy according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

“The Colts failed former 49ers CB Ambry Thomas on his physical today, one day after claiming him on waivers, saying his previous forearm injury isn’t completely healed,” Schefter wrote on X on December 19.”The 49ers cleared him over a month ago. ‘Ambry feels good and is ready to play,’ said Thomas’ agent Drew Rosenhaus. ‘My prediction is he will pass his next physical.’”

It’s a rare situation for players to fail physicals, but Thomas is coming off a major injury. What is puzzling is that Rosenhaus and Thomas clearly believe he’s ready to play.

At this point, it would not be surprising if Thomas stays a free agent until 2025. While the 2021 third-round pick has shown flashes of quality play, the current situation with his injury may ward off any other suitors.

Thomas Starts NFL Career in San Francisco

After finishing his college career at Michigan, the 49ers called Thomas’ name in the 2021 NFL draft. He immediately showed promise and received an extensive opportunity, partially thanks to the 49ers’ issues in the secondary that season.

Thomas started 5 games as a rookie, swatting 5 passes and grabbing an interception. He was also one of the starting corners for the Niners during their two playoff games.

2022 saw him take a significantly smaller role. Thomas did not start a single game, did not register a single pass defended, but did make 15 appearances.

But in 2023, Thomas returned to the starting lineup for a stretch. The 25-year-old started 6 games, pulling down an interception and making 7 PDs. He was a starter in the Divisional Round and in the NFC Championship, but did not get the nod in the 2024 Super Bowl.

His fractured forearm completely sidelined him in 2024, but there’s questions about his recovery. Schefter states that Thomas was cleared by San Francisco over a month ago. However, they never opened his practice window, eventually leading to his release.

49ers Star CB Could Leave in 2025

While Thomas looks for his next opportunity, veteran CB Charvarius Ward may be thinking about his too. The 2023 Pro Bowler will be a free agent in 2025, and recently spoke on his future.

“There’s been a dark cloud over us all season,” Ward said, according to The Athletic reporter Michael Silver. “This will be a good offseason for this team to regroup, refocus and try to rekindle the spark… I don’t know if I’m gonna be back, but I know this team is still gonna be great, with or without me.”

While Ward is clearly not ruling out an extended stay in San Francisco, he seems far from certain about the possibility. Ward has proven to be a high-end CB, but the 49ers may decide to go a new direction as Ward approaches his 8th NFL season.