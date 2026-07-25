49ers Announce Kyle Shanahan Injured in Car Crash

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to start their training camp on Sunday, Jul 26, but were hit with awful news Saturday morning. The 49ers announced that head coach Kyle Shanahan was injured in a car crash last week.

The SF 49ers wrote a statement about Shanahan: “San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.”

The team also added: “Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster, along with team coordinators, will handle head coach responsibilities during this period.”

More Details Revealed About Shanahan’s Car Accident

Kyle Shanahan is entering his 10th season as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. But his timeline to return to the team is to be determined after sustaining multiple injuries.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Shanahan broke his nose, three ribs, his hand, needed over 40 stitches in his face, and suffered a severe concussion during a July 14 car accident when he collided with an SUV near his northern California home.”

Schefter added: “Kyle Shanahan was taken by paramedics to the local hospital, where he spent much of that day before being released. The other driver was not injured, per Palo Alto lieutenant Nicholas Martinez. Martinez said drugs and alcohol were not involved and both drivers were cooperative with the police. No one was cited for the collision.”

Chris Foerster To Assume Head Coach Responsibilities

49ers assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster is expected to assume some of Kyle Shanahan’s head coaching duties and help lead the team, according to Schefter.

Foerster is entering his 11th season with the 49ers and his first year as the team’s assistant head coach/offensive line coach. He spent the previous three seasons as San Francisco’s run game coordinator/offensive line coach.