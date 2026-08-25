49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Addresses Jed York Arrest: ‘Very Tough Situation’

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan publicly addressed principal owner Jed York’s arrest on Tuesday, confirming the two had spoken while making clear he did not intend to discuss York’s personal circumstances in detail.

“I got to talk to Jed,” Shanahan told reporters on August 25. “Obviously it’s a very tough situation. It’s extremely fresh, it’s a very, very personal situation.”

Shanahan added that he has “a lot of respect for Jed” and for Danielle York and said, “With it being this personal, I’m trying my very best to keep it that way.”

The comments mark the first significant public response from the 49ers’ football leadership since York was arrested in Ohio over the weekend.

Kyle Shanahan Keeps Focus on Personal Side of Jed York Case

Shanahan’s decision to tread carefully is notable given his long relationship with York.

York hired Shanahan as head coach in 2017, the same offseason San Francisco brought in general manager John Lynch. The partnership helped restore stability to a franchise that had cycled through Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly in the two seasons before Shanahan arrived.

Since then, York has largely receded from the day-to-day football spotlight while Shanahan and Lynch have directed the roster and football operation.

That makes Shanahan one of the most prominent people inside the organization to address York’s situation publicly.

His remarks also drew a line between concern for York personally and the separate questions the franchise still faces because of the arrest.

York was arrested Sunday in East Palestine, Ohio. Court records show he initially faced an engaging-in-prostitution charge after responding to an undercover advertisement, before that charge was amended to disorderly conduct. York also faced a misdemeanor count of possessing criminal tools involving the cellphone used in the exchange.

He pleaded no contest Monday, received credit for time already served and was fined $1,150. The 49ers subsequently said the legal matter had been resolved and declined further comment.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that a newly obtained incident report showed York contacted the fictitious advertisement multiple times over two days before arriving at the meeting location with $160 in cash.

Shanahan did not address those details Tuesday.

Jed York Still Faces NFL Review After Legal Case Ends

For the 49ers, York’s plea did not necessarily end the matter.

An NFL spokesperson said Monday that the league was “aware of the matter” and that it would be reviewed under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. NFL.com reported the policy applies to owners as well as other league personnel.

That distinction matters: the 49ers can accurately describe York’s Ohio legal case as resolved, but the league has not announced the outcome of its own review.

Shanahan’s comments also come at an awkward time for a team attempting to turn its attention toward football.

San Francisco is less than three weeks from its September 10 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country.

The 49ers therefore have two tracks running simultaneously: Shanahan and Lynch preparing the roster for Week 1 while the league determines whether York will face any consequences under its conduct policy.

Shanahan, at least publicly, is keeping those lanes separate.

His first response to York’s arrest was not about potential discipline, ownership or its effect on football operations. It was about a conversation with a man he has worked alongside for nearly a decade, and a situation Shanahan believes should, for now, remain personal.