49ers Could Lose Kyle Shanahan as NFL Insiders See Trouble Brewing

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to open their season against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, but an NFL insider says people around the league are already watching a potentially much bigger issue: the future of Kyle Shanahan and the franchise itself.

Jason La Canfora reported for Casino Guru on September 7 that there is significant concern in NFL circles about instability surrounding the 49ers, with one league executive telling him that “something is off” with the organization. La Canfora went even further when examining what that uncertainty could eventually mean for Shanahan, identifying the Washington Commanders as a potential destination if the longtime 49ers coach ever decided he wanted out.

Nothing in La Canfora’s report indicates a Shanahan departure is imminent. But the scenario is notable because several developments that would have seemed improbable not long ago are converging at once in San Francisco.

Jason La Canfora Raises Questions About 49ers’ Future

The most immediate issue is the uncertainty surrounding principal owner Jed York.

York was arrested in Ohio in August after arriving at the location of an undercover prostitution sting. He initially faced a charge of engaging in prostitution before prosecutors reduced it to disorderly conduct. York pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, and the NFL subsequently began reviewing the matter under its personal-conduct policy.

The situation has also changed how the team’s football operation communicates with York. General manager John Lynch said York’s absence from the facility resulted in more scheduled Zoom communication while the organization prepared for the possibility of league discipline.

La Canfora, however, framed York’s legal situation as only part of a broader issue.

He reported that league and ownership sources have been discussing the future direction of the franchise and questioned what a succession plan could eventually look like. He also pointed to the exit of longtime executive Paraag Marathe as another significant development.

Marathe left the 49ers in August after 25 years with the organization to focus on soccer interests that include Leeds United and Rangers FC. He had held numerous prominent roles during his tenure, including serving as the team’s chief contract negotiator.

The 49ers still have an established football hierarchy. The organization announced earlier in 2026 that Shanahan and Lynch would continue jointly leading football operations, with both reporting to York alongside CEO Al Guido.

But La Canfora’s reporting suggests people outside the building are watching closely to see how stable that arrangement remains.

Why Commanders Could Loom for Kyle Shanahan

That is where the most intriguing portion of La Canfora’s column comes in.

If Shanahan eventually decided his run in San Francisco had reached its end, La Canfora identified Washington as a destination worth watching. He cited the presence of Commanders executive Adam Peters, who spent seven seasons in the 49ers’ front office before leaving for Washington.

One longtime NFL executive told La Canfora that if Shanahan wanted the Commanders job, he believed Shanahan could get it.

There is also considerable history.

Shanahan served as Washington’s offensive coordinator under his father, Mike Shanahan, from 2010 through 2013. That staff became famous for the coaching talent assembled around it, including future Rams coach Sean McVay.

A return would therefore carry far more meaning than Shanahan simply jumping to another vacancy.

For now, it remains speculation about what could happen down the road — not reporting that Shanahan is preparing to leave San Francisco.

The 49ers have more immediate concerns. They open the season against the Rams in Melbourne in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, with Shanahan trying to get a veteran-heavy roster back into championship contention after San Francisco’s 41-6 playoff loss to Seattle last season.

But that is also what makes La Canfora’s warning worth watching.

If the 49ers win, questions about the franchise’s long-term direction can remain in the background. If another season starts slipping away, Shanahan’s future — and who exactly will be directing the organization around him — could become one of the NFL’s most consequential storylines.