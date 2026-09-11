49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Elicits Strong Social Media Reaction vs. Rams ​

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan returned to the sideline in a big way on Friday in Australia.

The 49ers coach endured a car accident during the summer, and after working his way back, he didn’t miss a beat against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco came out big against the Super Bowl favorites, and social media reaction poured in for Shanahan’s coaching performance as the 49ers won big 27-7.

“Kyle Shanahan is coaching circles around the Rams DC,” one X user wrote.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy enjoyed a clean pocket in his first 34 dropbacks with only four quarterback hits and no sacks. That’s despite facing a fierce Rams pass rush that now features Myles Garrett.

Purdy had time to throw to a tune of three touchdown passes through the middle of the third quarter. Associated Press writer Josh Dubow pointed out Purdy made a rare Shanahan feat happen in the process as those touchdowns went to three different receivers for only the third time in the coach’s career.

Purdy hits Demarcus Robinson, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel for touchdowns against the Rams. The other times that occurred, as Dubow pointed out, came against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

“Master class by Kyle Shanahan,” one X user wrote. “Purdy looks sharper too, always fit the system, but today he just looks more comfortable in all his decisions then usual.”

Niners Defense Dominated

San Francisco had much more than just Purdy engineering one successful drive after another. The 49ers defense contained the Rams throughout, inclding a successful goal line stand and collecting two takeaways.

“The Kyle Shanahan and Raheem Morris combo is great,” one X user piped in.

Shanahan added Morris to his staff this offseason, a big addition since Morris has head coaching experience. Morris’ unit got a boost with the return of Nick Bosa from injury, and he had four tackles, including two for loss, through the middle of the fourth quarter.

Shanahan’s offense delivered the biggest back-breaker of the night, however, when the 49ers drove 11 plays for 99 yards to take the 24-7 lead. Independent NFL analyst Warren Sharp called it “… one of the best schemed up and called games in the illustrious play calling career of Kyle Shanahan.”

Kyle Shanahan Building on Father’s Legacy

The 10th-year 49ers coach has been on coaching staffs in the league since 2004; he has enjoyed droves of success with an 82-67 record and two Super Bowl appearances. His father, Mike Shanahan, was an NFL coaching legend and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

The younger Shanahan has followed suit and won NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016 and Sports News Coach of the Year in 2019. Shanahan is looking to do even more this year in a stacked NFC West with the Rams and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, which opened the season with a home win on Wednesday against the New England Patriots, 13-10.

Thanks to Shanahan’s coaching, the 49ers can go back to the U.S. with a convincing win and a long break before Week 2.