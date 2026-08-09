49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Deebo Samuel Admission After Ricky Pearsall Injury

The San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, hopes to be coaching the team in Week 1 after a scary car accident about a month ago.

The reports are positive, and Shanahan has been back with the team during training camp.

Speaking of training camp, the 49ers have been hit hard with injuries, and you hate to lose a player for the entire season before the campaign even begins, but that is the case with Ricky Pearsall, who will miss the whole 2026 season with a PCL tear in his knee.

Due to the season-ending injury to Pearsall, the 49ers decided to go out and sign wide receiver Deebo Samuel to add to the receiver corps.

While it makes a lot of sense that the 49ers added Deebo after the Pearsall injury, Kyle Shanahan recently noted that the team had thought out bringing in Deebo before the knee injury to Pearsall.

Kyle Shanahan Admits Team Was Interested in Deebo Samuel Before Pearsall Injury

49ers reporter David Lombardi wrote in a recent post via X.com:

“The 49ers were hoping to add Deebo Samuel even before Ricky Pearsall was shut down, Kyle Shanahan confirms. This verifies the 49ers’ planned usage of Deebo as a versatile offensive weapon; they still need others to pick up slack of Pearsall’s more conventional “Z” flanker role”

Shanahan said in his presser:

“Deebo was someone where we were hoping it would work out, depending on Deebo’s other opportunities and what it could be here but that was something we were hoping for a long time could work out.”

Well, it did, and now the San Francisco 49ers will enter the season with a fairly strong cast of pass catchers for Brock Purdy, especially if George Kittle is ready for week one.

More on Deebo Samuel/49ers Link

It’s a reunion deal for Deebo Samuel, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the 49ers and was a highly successful wideout.

In 2025, with the Commanders, Deebo Samuel brought in 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 75 rushing yards and an additional TD on the ground.

It’s unclear how productive he will be in 2026 in his eighth NFL season; however, it certainly helps that Samuel understands the 49ers’ system and has a lot of familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s system.