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Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Update on 49ers WR Mike Evans After Dolphins Game

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San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver #5 Mike Evans speaks to the media at AAMI Park in Melbourne on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The San Francisco 49ers dominated their way to another victory on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins, defeating them 35-12 to improve to 2-0.

However, as always seems to be the case, the 49ers had some key injuries, one of which came to wide receiver Mike Evans, who left the game in the second half with a hip injury.

On Monday afternoon, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on the veteran WR’s status as they’ll begin preparing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Shanahan Provides Update on Evans

After noting following Sunday’s game that if the matchup was closer, Evans likely could’ve returned to action, Shanahan did acknowledge Monday that it’s still something to keep an eye on.

He mentioned that Evans will “have to be managed this week” in terms of his workload and practice status, which could lead to some DNPs or limited practices throughout the week. But it seems he’ll be out there in Week 3 for San Francisco.

Other 49ers Injuries

Evans’ injury was probably the least serious to transpire for San Francisco.

Some other notable injuries included WR Demarcus Robinson and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr., who both sustained high ankle sprains, while defensive lineman Romello Height broke his hand and will need surgery this week. There is reportedly an outside chance Height plays this week.

As for Robinson and Thompson Jr., they are both potential candidates to go on IR. If that occurs, they would have to miss a minimum of four weeks before either could return to action. Robinson was becoming a key piece to an already depleted WR room that has both Ricky Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling sidelined.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Update on 49ers WR Mike Evans After Dolphins Game

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