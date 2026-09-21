Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Update on 49ers WR Mike Evans After Dolphins Game

The San Francisco 49ers dominated their way to another victory on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins, defeating them 35-12 to improve to 2-0.

However, as always seems to be the case, the 49ers had some key injuries, one of which came to wide receiver Mike Evans, who left the game in the second half with a hip injury.

On Monday afternoon, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on the veteran WR’s status as they’ll begin preparing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Shanahan Provides Update on Evans

After noting following Sunday’s game that if the matchup was closer, Evans likely could’ve returned to action, Shanahan did acknowledge Monday that it’s still something to keep an eye on.

He mentioned that Evans will “have to be managed this week” in terms of his workload and practice status, which could lead to some DNPs or limited practices throughout the week. But it seems he’ll be out there in Week 3 for San Francisco.

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan just said WR Mike Evans (hip) will “have to be managed this week.” He will likely play Vs Cardinals pic.twitter.com/7n6t0wbfLW — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) September 21, 2026

Other 49ers Injuries

Evans’ injury was probably the least serious to transpire for San Francisco.

Some other notable injuries included WR Demarcus Robinson and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr., who both sustained high ankle sprains, while defensive lineman Romello Height broke his hand and will need surgery this week. There is reportedly an outside chance Height plays this week.

As for Robinson and Thompson Jr., they are both potential candidates to go on IR. If that occurs, they would have to miss a minimum of four weeks before either could return to action. Robinson was becoming a key piece to an already depleted WR room that has both Ricky Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling sidelined.