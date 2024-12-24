Kyle Shanahan Provides Negative Update on Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have finally put the nail in the coffin of left tackle Trent Williams’ season.

In a conference call with the media on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Williams will not play in the team’s final two games, effectively ending his 2024 campaign.

The eleven-time pro bowler has been battling an ankle and heel injury he suffered in the team’s November 10th victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played through the injury the following week and was initially listed as questionable for Week 12 against the Packers but was ruled out. After the game, he was seen riding a knee scooter.

Throughout his time off the field, Williams has also dealt with personal tragedy.

On November 24th, Sondra Williams, the left tackle’s wife, announced in an Instagram post that she gave birth to the couple’s stillborn son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., after he died in the womb at 35 weeks of pregnancy.

The left tackle has not reported back to the team since the passing of his son.

In Williams’ absence, San Francisco has given up 54 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The team has also been eliminated from the playoffs. Without Williams this season, the 49ers have a 1-4 record.

Unfortunately, the 49ers are facing more injuries on the offensive line.

49ers’ Trent Williams Replacements

The San Francisco 49ers also announced that Jaylon Moore will not play in the team’s final two games after suffering a quad injury in Sunday’s loss vs. Dolphins.

Moore, who had been filling in for Williams, was having the best year of his career. Posting a career-high 73 pass-block grade and allowing just ten pressures, Moore made the loss of Williams not as drastic.

In five games this season, Moore posted the team’s third-highest pass blocking for players with more than six games played. His ten pressures were the fewest of any 49ers’ offensive lineman to start more than five games.

Former fifth-round Spencer Burford relieved Moore in Sunday’s loss vs. Miami and played relatively well. Having never played a professional snap at left tackle, Burford allowed two pressures and an above average pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Yet, Burford’s status for Week 17 is uncertain after suffering a calf injury. Shanahan stated the team is waiting for the results of an MRI before they make an injury designation.

If Burford is unavailable, the 49ers will rely on recently signed Austen Pleasants or look to the free-agent pool for help.

Pleasants has never started a game in his NFL career.

The team could re-sign Sebastian Gutierrez, who they recently waived. Gutierrez has played in one game with the 49ers since 2023. Like Pleasants, he would be in line for his first career start.

Other Injury News

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is battling a calf injury and is waiting for MRI results. The linebacker played four snaps on Sunday vs. the Dolphins before removing himself from the game. Shanahan did not rule out shutting him down for the rest of the season.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) and linebacker Dee Winters (chest) are both day-to-day.