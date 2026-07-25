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Kyle Shanahan Receives Message From Sean McVay After Car Accident

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Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Los Angeles Rams
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Los Angles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after a game.

Concerning news emerged on Saturday surrounding San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Shanahan suffered significant injuries in a July 14 car accident.

Shanahan avoided any life-threatening injuries but still suffered a broken nose, broken hand, several broken ribs, and a severe concussion. The other driver involved in the accident was not injured.

However, the severity of Shanahan’s injuries will limit his coaching responsibilities early in training camp, as the 49ers announced that assistant head coach Chris Foerster, along with the team’s coordinators, will handle those duties while Shanahan recovers.

Rams’ Sean McVay Sends Message to Shanahan

Shanahan received plenty of support following the news, including from Rams head coach and longtime friend Sean McVay, who revealed that he has spoken with Shanahan.

“I have talked to him. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and I know he’s got an incredible perspective on it all,” McVay said. “Kyle’s a stud. I have as much respect for him as anybody and he’s a friend of mine, and I love him and hope that he’s going to have a great recovery.”

McVay and Shanahan’s Background

McVay and Shanahan are two of the best head coaches and offensive minds in the sport, and both have roots connected to the same coaching lineage. Kyle Shanahan developed under his father, Mike Shanahan, during his time in Washington, while McVay built his own path through that same offensive influence.

Shanahan ultimately took the 49ers’ head coaching job in 2017, the same year McVay joined the Rams for his first NFL head coaching opportunity. Nearly a decade later, both coaches continue to lead their respective franchises.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Kyle Shanahan Receives Message From Sean McVay After Car Accident

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