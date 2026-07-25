Kyle Shanahan Receives Message From Sean McVay After Car Accident

Concerning news emerged on Saturday surrounding San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Shanahan suffered significant injuries in a July 14 car accident.

Shanahan avoided any life-threatening injuries but still suffered a broken nose, broken hand, several broken ribs, and a severe concussion. The other driver involved in the accident was not injured.

However, the severity of Shanahan’s injuries will limit his coaching responsibilities early in training camp, as the 49ers announced that assistant head coach Chris Foerster, along with the team’s coordinators, will handle those duties while Shanahan recovers.

Rams’ Sean McVay Sends Message to Shanahan

Shanahan received plenty of support following the news, including from Rams head coach and longtime friend Sean McVay, who revealed that he has spoken with Shanahan.

“I have talked to him. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and I know he’s got an incredible perspective on it all,” McVay said. “Kyle’s a stud. I have as much respect for him as anybody and he’s a friend of mine, and I love him and hope that he’s going to have a great recovery.”

Sean McVay spoke with Kyle Shanahan after his accident: “I have talked to him. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and I know he’s got an incredible perspective on it all. Kyle’s a stud. I have as much respect for him as anybody and he’s a friend of mine, and I… pic.twitter.com/JWapglk3Cq — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 25, 2026

McVay and Shanahan’s Background

McVay and Shanahan are two of the best head coaches and offensive minds in the sport, and both have roots connected to the same coaching lineage. Kyle Shanahan developed under his father, Mike Shanahan, during his time in Washington, while McVay built his own path through that same offensive influence.

Shanahan ultimately took the 49ers’ head coaching job in 2017, the same year McVay joined the Rams for his first NFL head coaching opportunity. Nearly a decade later, both coaches continue to lead their respective franchises.