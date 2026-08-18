49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Reveals Christian McCaffrey Update Amid Contract Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers concluded their final open training camp on Sunday. The team traveled to Southern California for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers will face the Chargers in the second preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 20.

However, Christian McCaffrey was again absent from the team’s practice.

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Drops Christian McCaffrey Update

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shut down any speculation about star running back Christian McCaffrey’s injury.

Shanahan told reporters that McCaffrey “would have practiced Tuesday if it weren’t a joint practice vs. the Chargers. 49ers also have no reason to believe that McCaffrey’s missed practice time is contract-related.”

The 49ers head coach also stated that if today’s practice had been normal game week (not joint session), CMC would have participated, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported.

It makes sense for the 49ers to not rush McCaffrey back to practice if he is dealing with what seems like a minor injury.

Earlier Speculation Surrounding Christian McCaffrey

There was speculation that McCaffrey’s absence from practice could be contract-related. The running back has missed the last 8 days.

Some believed that McCaffrey’s absence was a hold-in after both star running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson received large contract extensions.

“Bijan Robinson gets a big contract. A couple of days later, Jahmyr Gibbs gets a big contract. A couple of days later Christian McCaffrey starts missing practice due to ‘tightness’. Now he’s missed a week of practice and some are wondering whether or not his tightness, whether his absences from practice relates to a desire to get an adjustment to his contract,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said.

McCaffrey will be a free agent after the 2027 season.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network did not buy into the speculation.

Rapoport reported on Monday that McCaffrey is actually dealing with tightness and that it is not related to a contract issue.

Looking At Christian McCaffrey With the 49ers

The 9-year veteran has been the engine of the 49ers’ offense since the team acquired him midseason from the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

McCaffrey posted a career-high 1,459 rushing yards and added 567 more receiving yards to help lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2023. He won the Offensive Player of the Year award that season and finished third in MVP voting.

But the star running back missed the majority of the 2024 season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

He then returned to form last season. McCaffrey played in every game and totaled more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage.