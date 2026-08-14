49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Shares Concerning Kurtis Rourke Injury Update

The San Francisco 49ers faced former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans in their NFL preseason opener on Thursday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed earlier this week that the 49ers were not going to play either starter Brock Purdy or backup Mac Jones against the Titans. This left two quarterback options available.

2025 seventh-round draft pick Kurtis Rourke received the start in the preseason opener. The Indiana product was effective. He went 12-for-14 and tallied 101 passing yards.

Rourke commonly found rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. The Ole Miss product had 7 catches for 62 yards in three drives.

San Francisco narrowly lost 19-13, as they played mostly their backups.

Kyle Shanahan Shares Kurtis Rourke Injury Update

The second-year quarterback took a hard hit when he scrambled toward the end zone. After medical staff examined the quarterback in the tent, trainers took him to the locker room.

“49ers injury update: QB Kurtis Rourke (ribs) has been ruled OUT for the game,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reported.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Rourke struggled to breathe, prompting staff to take him to the hospital.

“49ers believe QB Kurtis Rourke injured his ribs on the QB draw that came just before the touchdown. Rourke came off the field after the drive struggling to breathe. He went to the hospital at halftime. Kyle Shanahan said early indication was Rourke didn’t break a rib but went to the hospital for further, clearer imaging,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X.

After Rourke’s injury, the 49ers only had one available quarterback to finish the game.

26-year-old Adrian Martinez ended the game 16-for-30 and recorded 159 passing yards. The Kansas State product had a 68.6 passer rating compared to Rourke’s 96.7.

Shanahan noted that tight end Brayden Willis took snaps as an emergency quarterback in case Martinez suffered an injury.

How Does Kurtis Rourke’s Injury Impact the 49ers’ QB Room?

Many envisioned the second-year quarterback as the 49ers’ third-stringer behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones.

After spending most of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL, Rourke looked stellar in his preseason debut.

San Francisco signed Martinez last season to provide additional depth at the position. The 26-year-old won a UFL Championship and earned MVP honors with the Birmingham Stallions.

However, if Rourke’s injury is deemed significant, the 49ers might need to add another quarterback to get them through the NFL preseason.