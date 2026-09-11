49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Shares Encouraging De’Zhaun Stribling Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers handled the Los Angeles Rams in a convincing 27-7 victory to begin the 2026 regular season.

However, another key 49ers player suffered an injury during the game.

Rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling exited Thursday’s game on the second drive of the game. The 49ers announced it was an ankle injury and was questionable to return to the game.

Stribling returned during the 49ers’ third drive of the game. But he went down again on the following possession. This time, Stribling was ruled out of the game.

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: De’Zhaun Stribling #7 of the San Francisco 49ers is attended to by trainers after an injury in the second quarter of the NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

There was speculation that Stribling suffered an Achilles injury. The rookie WR went down with a non-contact injury.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cleared the air after the game. The 49ers HC shared that the rookie WR injured his ankle and not his Achilles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote on X: “49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling had an injured ankle, per HC Kyle Shanahan, who added the rookie’s Achilles was intact.”

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area provided further details to Stribling’s injury.

“Kyle Shanahan said WR De’Zhaun Stribling did not sustain an Achilles injury. Shanahan said they checked his Achilles and it’s intact. He’ll undergo more evaluations,” Maiocco wrote on X.

The No. 33 overall draft pick did not record a reception or target in his first NFL regular season game.

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: De’Zhaun Stribling #7 of the San Francisco 49ers is attended to by trainers after an injury in the second quarter of the NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Who Stepped Up After De’Zhaun Stribling’s Injury?

Three different 49ers wide receivers found the end zone in the Week 1 win.

QB Brock Purdy found Demarcus Robinson for a 39-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter to give San Francisco a 10-7 lead. Robinson led the 49ers with 50 receiving yards.

Free agent acquisition Mike Evans secured a 2-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive of the 3rd quarter. It was Evans’ first TD grab with his new team. He also tied for a team-high 6 receptions.

Purdy then found Deebo Samuel Sr. for a 15-yard touchdown to push the 49ers’ lead to 24-7 in the 4th quarter. In his first game back with the 49ers, Samuel recorded 6 receptions for 48 yards. He also added 1 carry for 12 yards.