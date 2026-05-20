Kyle Van Noy Issues Clear Message Amid 49ers Statement

The San Francisco 49ers could still use more pass-rush depth to ensure that this upcoming 2026 NFL season, they don’t have any trouble sacking the QB. Joey Bosa is the more popular name in the speculation mill, but could there be another veteran that gets on the Niners’ radar?

Having the Bosa brothers play together would make for an excellent storyline, but the question with the former Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher is whether the 49ers want to meet his asking price.

Another potential option is veteran Kyle Van Noy, who recently issued a message to San Francisco. The edge rusher is looking to play this upcoming season and believes he can still be an impactful player.

“I think a lot of it in this league is just making plays,” Van Noy told NFL insider Mike Garafolo in a May 19 video. “And I think, for whatever reason, people don’t think I can make plays. But every time I get put on the football field, it doesn’t matter. Like you said, on the ball or off the ball, we make things happen. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do when I get that next opportunity.”

Last season, Van Noy posted a 63.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran pass rusher had a PFF pass-rush grade of 51.8 and run-defense grade of 76.7. Van Noy. He also generated 27 total pressures as a pass rusher, including two sacks, 17 hurries, and eight hits.

Age Is Nothing But a Number for Kyler Van Noy

Despite being 35, Van Noy is confident he can make an impact on a team.

“The narrative from people doubting you, that’s fine and dandy, but I’m in the business of believing in myself, believing I can do whatever,” Van Noy added. “Just because someone else can’t do it at 35 or someone else doesn’t think their mentals could handle it, I can.

“That’s kind of how I view life. In my household, ‘I can’t’ is a bad word. You get in trouble in my house if you use that because we believe you can do anything. That’s what we believe in in the Van Noy household, and that’s what I believe about myself on a football field.”

Kyle Van Noy Would Like to Play for the 49ers

As for where the Niners come in all of this, well, on the May 5 edition of “Up & Adams,” the former Baltimore Ravens standout expressed his desire to play alongside 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

“I really would like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners,” Van Noy told Adams. “I think they’ve got something cooking over there; I know they love Joey Bosa because of Nick and all that [and] I get that. But I would love to play with my little brother. That’s my guy. And I think they’ve got something cooking over there.”

It will be interesting to see if San Francisco decides that it wants to go into the veteran pass rusher market for more depth. Moreover, if Bosa remains too expensive for them, the Niners could turn to someone like Van Noy to fill that depth role.