Kyle Van Noy Issues Strong Message Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers have been in the speculation conversation regarding several veteran pass rushers to bolster a position that many see as a weakness heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Last season, the Niners recorded 20 team sacks, and they are hopeful that the return of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams from injury, along with selecting Romello Height in the 2026 NFL Draft, could boost that total this upcoming campaign.

Nonetheless, one of the veteran edge rushers that’s been in the speculation is Kyle Van Noy, who remains a free agent and believes that he can still be a starter in the league.

“I think right now it’s about being on a competitive team and having an opportunity to make it to that last game,” Van Noy said in a July 6 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“That’s definitely on my mind. I have a lot of juice left. I definitely could still be a starter in the NFL, but whatever role is carved out for me, I’m ready to roll. I’ve never been more excited for another opportunity.”

Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Van Noy posted a 63.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran pass rusher had a PFF pass-rush grade of 51.8 and run-defense grade of 76.7. Van Noy. He also generated 27 total pressures as a pass rusher, including two sacks, 17 hurries, and eight hits.

Kyle Van Noy on What He’d Bring to a Contending Team

Moreover, Van Noy spoke about what he intends to bring to a team that decides to bring him in to bolster their pass rush and add more veteran experience for a potential playoff run.

“Whenever it comes, it’s gonna come,” Van Noy added. “Whatever team is gonna pick me up, they’re gonna get somebody that’s respectful and puts in that work. I’ve been in every situation.

“I think that also goes unnoticed, especially during today’s time where everybody wants youth and different things. I’m bringing that tenacity, especially in those big moments and big games.”

Kyle Van Noy Would Like to Play for the 49ers

Van Noy recently stated his desire to play with the Niners. During his time at BYU, the veteran edge rusher was a teammate of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Furthermore, with San Francisco looking to be a playoff team, this signing would make sense heading into training camp.

“I really would like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners,” Van Noy said on the May 5 edition of “Up & Adams.” “I think they’ve got something cooking over there; I know they love Joey Bosa because of Nick and all that [and] I get that. But I would love to play with my little brother. That’s my guy. And I think they’ve got something cooking over there.”

Still, it doesn’t appear that the Niners are looking to make a move and sign a veteran free agent. Maybe once training camp gets underway, and if the team feels they do need to bolster their pass rush, the 49ers might dive into the free-agent market.