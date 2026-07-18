49ers Praised for 6-foot-5, 242-Pound ‘Steal’ Draft Pick

When history shows us how the off-ball linebacker position changed, it wouldn’t be a surprise if 2026 is pointed to as a year where things really sped up.

It’s the year a group of off-ball linebackers built more like edge rushers — players like No. 5 overall pick Arvell Reese (New York Giants) and No. 7 overall pick Sonny Styles (Washington Commanders) — could end up taking the NFL by storm.

The San Francisco 49ers may have found their own version with 6-foot-5, 242-pound rookie Jaden Dugger, a 5th-round pick who Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo called the NFL’s “Most Overlooked” rookie at his position.

“Jaden Dugger played multiple positions throughout his youth before becoming an off-ball linebacker,” Melo wrote. “He posted an eye-opening performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which improved his pre-draft stock. Dugger had a 125-tackle breakout showing this past season. He’s incredibly rangy and has shown improved instincts. The San Francisco 49ers should continue investing in his development because he has starting-caliber upside.”

If Dugger can develop into a starter sooner rather than later on a 4-year, $4.88 million rookie contract, that’s the kind of value the 49ers and any of the 32 NFL teams are desperate to find.

Unusual Path for Jaden Dugger to NFL Draft

Dugger’s path to the NFL isn’t like that of a typical draft pick.

Dugger and younger brother, Washington State quarterback Julian Dugger, both starred at Penn Hills (Pa.) High School, but Jaden Dugger found little interest from college scouts as a zero-star recruit. He wound up playing safety for Georgetown, where he was an All-Patriot League selection as a sophomore in 2023.

Jaden Dugger transferred to Louisiana and switched positions to off-ball linebacker, putting it all together in 2025 with 125 tackles, 13 TFL, 4.0 sacks, and 1 interception and was named All-Sun Belt Conference.

Despite not getting an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, Dugger impressed scouts at Louisiana’s Pro Day by running the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds.

Still, hearing his name called on draft day was a surprise. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Dugger projected as a priority free agent.

“Rangy former safety still in the infant stages of learning the off-ball linebacker spot,” Zierlein wrote before the draft. “Dugger has a stretched-out frame with exceptional length and room to add more muscle throughout. He’s inconsistent when it comes to diagnosing blocking schemes/play designs and needs significant work with block take-ons inside the box. He has the speed to run down wide-flowing backs and is an above-average wrap-and-finish tackler in space. The production and traits are intriguing, but Dugger needs more schooling and physical development before becoming an NFL linebacker.”

49ers Traded Away Starting Off-Ball Linebacker

The 49ers swapped out 1 overperforming off-ball linebacker for an underperforming 1 when they traded Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys and brought back former starter Dre Greenlaw after he was cut by the Denver Broncos 1 season into a 3-year, $35 million free-agent contract.

Betting on Greenlaw to return to even a semblance of the player he was before he tore his Achilles tendon running onto the field in Super Bowl LVIII is a long shot — 1 the 49ers hope becomes an afterthought if Dugger shows he’s up to the task.