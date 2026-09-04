49ers’ Key Defensive Lineman Ruled Out Before Week 1 Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they ruled out defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

“DL Sam Okuayinonu (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for the Week 1 game against the Rams, the 49ers announced,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

The 49ers left for Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night, but Okuayinonu did not travel on the team charter. The team initially listed him as questionable for the regular-season opener.

The two teams will face off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, Sep. 10.

The NFL scheduled kickoff for 5:35 p.m. PST, which is Friday, Sep. 11 at 10:35 a.m. local time in Melbourne.

How Does the 49ers Defensive Line Shake Out Without Sam Okuayinonu?

The 49ers are already thin along the defensive end group. Nick Bosa made the trip to Australia, but is coming off an ACL tear. 2025 first-round pick DE Mykel Williams was placed on the PUP list and will miss at least the first four games.

San Francisco will have Bosa, Keion White, and 2026 third-round pick Romello Height available at DE. White could get the nod opposite Bosa to start the game. Height will probably be utilized as a rusher in passing situations.

The 49ers might elevate a player from their practice squad to help address that depth issue.

The 49ers have some depth along the interior of the defensive line. DT Osa Odighizuwa will surely occupy one of the tackle positions. The 49ers traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Odighizuwa.

They also have second-year players Alfred Collins and C.J West. The Texas and Indiana product showed flashes during their rookie season, but struggled in the three preseason games.

Looking at Sam Okuayinonu’s 49er Career

The defensive front will miss Okuayinonu’s presence.

The 28-year-old is entering his fourth season in the NFL and third season with the 49ers. He was thrust into a starting role last season after both Bosa and Williams suffered season-ending injuries.

Okuayinonu played in 15 regular-season games, starting 12 of them in 2025. He recorded 3 sacks and 6 tackles for loss last year. He played in 16 games in 2024.