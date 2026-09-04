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49ers’ Key Defensive Lineman Ruled Out Before Week 1 Matchup

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San Francisco 49ers defensive end Sam Okuayinonu
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Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu did not fly with the 49ers to Australia for their Week 1 clash against the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they ruled out defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

“DL Sam Okuayinonu (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for the Week 1 game against the Rams, the 49ers announced,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

The 49ers left for Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night, but Okuayinonu did not travel on the team charter. The team initially listed him as questionable for the regular-season opener.

The two teams will face off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, Sep. 10.

The NFL scheduled kickoff for 5:35 p.m. PST, which is Friday, Sep. 11 at 10:35 a.m. local time in Melbourne.

San Francisco 49ers v New York Giants - NFL 2025
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 02: Sam Okuayinonu #91 of the San Francisco 49ers in action during the NFL 2025 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

How Does the 49ers Defensive Line Shake Out Without Sam Okuayinonu?

The 49ers are already thin along the defensive end group. Nick Bosa made the trip to Australia, but is coming off an ACL tear. 2025 first-round pick DE Mykel Williams was placed on the PUP list and will miss at least the first four games.

San Francisco will have Bosa, Keion White, and 2026 third-round pick Romello Height available at DE. White could get the nod opposite Bosa to start the game. Height will probably be utilized as a rusher in passing situations.

The 49ers might elevate a player from their practice squad to help address that depth issue.

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
GettyNick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers is coming off his second ACL injury.

The 49ers have some depth along the interior of the defensive line. DT Osa Odighizuwa will surely occupy one of the tackle positions. The 49ers traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Odighizuwa.

They also have second-year players Alfred Collins and C.J West. The Texas and Indiana product showed flashes during their rookie season, but struggled in the three preseason games.

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Sam Okuayinonu #91 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Looking at Sam Okuayinonu’s 49er Career

The defensive front will miss Okuayinonu’s presence.

The 28-year-old is entering his fourth season in the NFL and third season with the 49ers. He was thrust into a starting role last season after both Bosa and Williams suffered season-ending injuries.

Okuayinonu played in 15 regular-season games, starting 12 of them in 2025. He recorded 3 sacks and 6 tackles for loss last year. He played in 16 games in 2024.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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49ers’ Key Defensive Lineman Ruled Out Before Week 1 Matchup

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