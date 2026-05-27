Why the 49ers Just Handed Backup QB Mac Jones a Big Raise

The San Francisco 49ers and backup quarterback Mac Jones have agreed to a revised contract for the 2026 season, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero wrote on X: “The 49ers and QB Mac Jones agreed to a revised contract for this season, adding a $300,000 roster bonus. Jones is now set to make $3.55M in 2026, with another $2.25M available in incentives, before he’s scheduled to hit free agency next March.”

The contract revision makes Jones a highly paid backup heading into the last year of his contract. The former first-round pick is a free agent after the 2026 season and should be highly sought after by teams that need a starting quarterback.

Mac Jones Impressed After Brock Purdy’s Injury

Jones was the 49ers’ backup quarterback heading into the 2025 season. But after starting QB Brock Purdy missed time with a turf toe injury, Jones was thrust into action.

The 5-year veteran kept the 49ers offense afloat while Purdy was out. He went 5-3 in 8 starts. Jones also threw for 2,151 yards and completed 69.6 percent of his passes. He recorded 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Jones proved to be one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL after keeping the 49ers’ playoff hopes alive. San Francisco advanced to the NFC Divisional round before falling to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks.

Many speculated that the 49ers would trade Jones this offseason because of last season’s performance. But San Francisco, as of now, has decided to hold on to the quarterback.

Mac Jones Career So Far

Jones was selected in the first round, No.15 overall, by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. But the Alabama Product went just 18-24 and threw 10 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in his final season with the Patriots.

New England traded the quarterback to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 6th round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones went 2-5 with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his lone season with the Jaguars.

Jones then signed a 2-year, $8.4 million contract with San Francisco to be the backup quarterback. Through one season with the 49ers, Jones reminded the NFL that he can be a capable starter in this league.