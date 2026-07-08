49ers’ Mac Jones Gets Clear Insider Take Before Training Camp

After much speculation this offseason, Mac Jones remained with the San Francisco 49ers and didn’t get traded. As a result, Jones heads into the 2026 NFL season as QB2 on the depth chart for the Niners.

However, with training camp and the preseason nearing and the trade deadline later this year, the question will be whether any team makes an offer for Jones. Any interest in Jones might be due to an injury, whether it’s during training camp, the preseason, or the regular season.

Nonetheless, the Niners also have Brock Purdy, who has an injury history, so it might take a really good offer for the team to trade him. Amid the speculation surrounding the 49ers’ backup QB, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio shared his perspective on Jones’ future.

“I think he’s a guy who potentially could be traded to a team that develops a need at the quarterback position between Week 1 and the Tuesday after Week 9 because who knows who’s going to get injured,” Florio said in a July 8 video on the NFL on NBC’s YouTube channel. “There was a year, I think it was 2023, when quarterbacks were dropping like flies.

“Some years, injuries to starting quarterbacks are minimal, but that may be when the window opens for someone to trade for Mac Jones. And if the injury happens during training camp or the preseason, quarterback injuries are typically rare in training camp because quarterbacks can’t be touched.”

49ers QB Mac Jones Could Have Suitors After the 2026 Season

Nonetheless, if Jones stays with San Francisco for the entire season and makes a few impressive appearances this campaign, Florio believes there will be a market for him as a starter.

“He started well with the Patriots, then it kind of fell off,” Florio added. “Is he going to be a career backup, or is he going to find a home somewhere and have a second act that sees him become a middle-of-the-pack to top-10 quarterback? Who knows?

“But he’ll be a free agent in March 2027, and I think at that time, especially if he plays this year and plays well again, he’ll be one of the candidates to go somewhere and compete to be a starter, or at a minimum, be the guy who arrives as the starter until six weeks later when the team uses a first-round draft pick on the player they hope will be the long-term answer.”

Mac Jones Would Like to Be a Starting QB Again

Recently, Jones spoke about wanting to be a starter again. Jones could be the next Sam Darnold, who took what he learned with the 49ers and parlayed it into a starting job and long-term contract.

“I know that I can play higher than just being on the team,” Jones said on the July 7 edition of “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “I can be a starter and this year if I’m going to be a backup, that’s great. You’re judged on what you do when you’re out there. Whether you’re a backup or starter, it doesn’t matter. Whatever you put on tape is on tape.

“This offseason was tough a little bit because you’re gathering all those thoughts and trying to stay locked in… I know I can play and I do want to get that chance again to run a team and be that guy.”