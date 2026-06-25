49ers QB Mac Jones Emerges in Trade Pitch Involving Jets

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones has been in trade speculation all offseason. However, the Niners have chosen to stand firm and hold onto their backup as insurance should Brock Purdy suffer an injury during the 2026 NFL season.

During the 2025 season, Jones played 545 snaps for the Niners while filling in for Purdy, earning a 77.1 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he threw for 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. Jones also recorded eight big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy plays during his time as the 49ers’ starter.

As a result, Austen Bundy of FanSided believes that Jones would be an ideal trade target for the New York Jets. In a trade pitch, Bundy has the Jones returning to the AFC East while the Niners receive a 2027 conditional third-round pick.

“If New York makes the right offer and San Francisco feels like it has to get value out of Jones before he departs in free agency next offseason, a swap will happen,” Bundy wrote in a June 25 article.

“Jones could be New York’s band-aid QB who convinces fans the team isn’t tanking when all the losing they’re about to do will still secure another top draft pick in 2027.”

Mac Jones Would Be an Upgrade Over Geno Smith

Moreover, Bundy believes that the Jets need a QB who can take advantage of their offensive weapons. New York did bring in Geno Smith this offseason as that band-aid signal-caller. However, if he’s the version that played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, it could be a disaster with the Jets.

“If New York doesn’t want to lose franchise pieces like wide receiver Garrett Wilson, giving him a passer like an aging Smith is not the way to go about that,” Bundy added. “Jones, 27, at least, would be a display of attempting to look competitive. He wouldn’t cost much either in the grand scheme of things.

“The Jets have three first-round picks in 2027 and can afford to offer a mid-rounder (specifically a third) for a QB like Jones, whose stock is rising. If San Francisco wants to play hardball, make it a conditional pick that upgrades to a second-rounder should Jones appear in a majority of New York’s games this season.”

49ers’ Mac Jones on Offseason Trade Speculation

Despite all the trade speculation, it doesn’t appear that Jones wants to leave the 49ers, at least not now. The Niners quarterback recently appeared on the June 23 edition of “The Rich Eisen Show” and addressed the rumors surrounding him all offseason.

“I think this is my number one question that I’ve been asked, and look, I love John, I love Kyle, the York family,” Jones said. “It’s the best organization, I feel, that I’ve played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness so far. And I don’t like leaving good people, and I hope they enjoy having me there, and I’m excited for this year, to be honest.

“And a lot of that was offseason talk, and anything’s possible, right? I mean, the trade deadline’s not until a little bit through the season, but I try not to keep up with it, and I really just want to keep getting better.”