San Francisco 49ers Get Mac Jones Trade News After Vikings Make Call

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly fielded a trade inquiry about quarterback Mac Jones from the Minnesota Vikings, but their asking price is proving to be a significant obstacle ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Dianna Russini reported on Nov. 10 that Minnesota has been contacting teams about potential quarterback acquisitions, including a call to San Francisco about Jones.

“The Vikings checked in on Mac Jones in San Francisco, but the price is too high right now,” Russini reported on X.

Russini added that former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, is the player league sources believe Minnesota is most seriously pursuing.

For the 49ers, the report provides another indication that general manager John Lynch isn’t particularly interested in parting with Brock Purdy’s backup at a discount, even with another team actively searching for a starter.

49ers’ Mac Jones Asking Price Becomes Obstacle to Vikings Trade

The 49ers have maintained an aggressive asking price for Jones despite his limited role behind Purdy this season.

According to The Sporting News, which cited a report from Easton Butler of Packer Report, San Francisco’s asking price is a Day 2 draft pick, meaning a second- or third-round selection.

That would be a substantial investment for Minnesota, particularly given that Jones is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

However, San Francisco has good reason to value Jones.

When Purdy dealt with injuries during the 2025 season, Jones started eight games and led the 49ers to a 5-3 record. He completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions across 11 appearances.

His performance established him as one of the NFL’s more dependable backup quarterbacks. It also gave the 49ers something they haven’t always enjoyed in recent seasons: proven insurance behind Purdy.

Lynch addressed the possibility of a trade during his Nov. 5 appearance on KNBR.

“We’d have to be really motivated to move Mac,” Lynch said, as previously reported by Heavy. “Kind of a situation where it makes too much sense in terms of what we had and what we were able to receive for that. But we’re very comfortable with keeping Mac.”

Tuesday’s report suggests Minnesota hasn’t yet presented an offer that meets that standard.

Mac Jones Trade Rumors: Vikings Turn Attention to Kirk Cousins

Minnesota’s quarterback situation has become increasingly urgent after consecutive losses dropped the Vikings to 6-2.

Kyler Murray missed Monday’s 23-6 defeat against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, while Carson Wentz struggled in his place. Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Those struggles have intensified the Vikings’ search for a quarterback capable of keeping them competitive in the NFC playoff race.

However, acquiring Jones would require Minnesota to convince San Francisco to surrender an important piece of its own postseason plans.

The 49ers are competing for playoff positioning themselves, and dealing Jones to another NFC contender would create an additional complication. Beyond losing their backup quarterback, they would potentially strengthen a team they could encounter in January.

Russini’s report suggests Cousins has emerged as Minnesota’s preferred alternative, although no agreement has been announced.

For San Francisco, the decision appears straightforward unless another team dramatically improves its offer. With the NFL trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the 49ers have little reason to move Jones merely to accommodate Minnesota’s quarterback emergency.