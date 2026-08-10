49ers Reveal Major Christian McCaffrey Training Camp News

The San Francisco 49ers held their 8th training camp practice on Monday. They have one more practice before their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The team received more injury news to an already lengthy list of players who missed training camp.

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is getting Monday off with what the team is calling “tightness,” according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. This is the first time McCaffrey has missed time during training camp this year.

49ers’ offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak addressed Christian McCaffrey’s health after Monday’s training camp.

“He’s a little sore, but he’s doing fine. We’re just kinda managing as we go,” Kubiak told reporters.

Also of note, standout edge rusher Nick Bosa missed his fourth consecutive practice with “soreness,” Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Bosa is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season. The five-time Pro Bowler has mainly focused on individual drills to the side of the team’s practices.

Christian McCaffrey’s Injury History

While McCaffrey’s tightness does not appear to be serious, the running back has dealt with injuries throughout his 9-year career.

McCaffrey missed the majority of the Carolina Panthers‘ 2020 season with ankle, shoulder, and thigh sprains. He played only 3 games that year.

He then played in 7 games in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers after dealing with a hamstring and ankle sprain.

The 29-year-old went on the injured reserve during the 2024 season with the 49ers after dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both feet. He played only 4 games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending PCL strain against the Buffalo Bills.

But McCaffrey played in all of San Francisco’s regular-season games in 2023 and 2025.

The Importance of a Healthy Christian McCaffrey

The superstar running back has unlocked an already great San Francisco offense since the 49ers acquired him in 2022.

McCaffrey helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023. He ran for a career-high 1,459 rushing yards and added 564 more receiving yards. McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year that season.

The 49ers have also made the playoffs every year when McCaffrey is healthy. They reached the NFC Championship in 2022, the Super Bowl in 2023, and the Divisional Round in 2025. The only time San Francisco did not make the postseason was when McCaffrey played only 4 games in 2024. The 49ers finished 6-11 that year.

The 9-year veteran has racked up accolades along the way. He has made four Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pros. McCaffrey also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2025.