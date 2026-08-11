Major George Kittle Injury Update Emerges During 49ers Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout training camp thus far.

However, tight end George Kittle continues to make remarkable progress after tearing his Achilles in January during the 49ers’ Wild Card Round playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injury Update Emerges on Kittle

The 49ers are set to open their season Sept. 10 in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams, and Kittle’s status has remained a major question throughout the offseason.

While nothing is certain yet, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Monday that Kittle “continues to make terrific progress” and that “there’s a high level of confidence” he will be ready to play in Week 1 against the Rams.

#49ers star tight end George Kittle continues to make terrific progress working back from the torn Achilles he suffered in January and there’s a high level of confidence at this point that he’ll end up being able to play Week 1 vs. the #Rams, sources tell @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/UK7cBEzs24 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 10, 2026

Kittle Speaks on Injury Recovery

Kittle appeared on Chris Simms’ podcast two weeks ago and provided an update on his recovery, revealing that he likes his chances of returning for Week 1.

“I like my chances,” Kittle said on Chris Simms’ Unbuttoned podcast. “I know I’m in a great spot. The last couple of weeks, I was back into running routes. I’m definitely not 100%, but I feel like I’m at a spot where I think I can get there by Week 1. So I’m excited about it.”

The 49ers star tight end made it clear, however, that he won’t rush his recovery. If he doesn’t feel ready or doctors don’t clear him to play, he won’t take the field until he’s ready.

“I’m not gonna be stupid with it,” he added. “If it’s a stretch to play in Australia, we won’t do it. I do feel confident that I have a chance to play, and so, I’m really excited about that. It’s been very easy for me to light a fire every single day because I know I have a chance. I’m just going to attack it every single day and put myself in a position to succeed.”