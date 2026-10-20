49ers Defender Facing Possible Fine for Dirty Hit on Commanders WR Stefon Diggs

While NFL officials don’t always catch everything that happens on the field, the eye in the sky does.

San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha could find that out the hard way this week after a dirty hit on Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

If Mustapha is fined, he made the most of the moment — the hit forced an incompletion on a 3rd-and-5 pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels to Diggs that would have been a first down. It also appeared to injure Diggs’ hand.

The Commanders settled for a field goal, and the 49ers scored on the ensuing drive to make the score 13-3.

Mustapha Called Out Quickly Over Dirty Hit

While the officials may have missed the call on Mustapha, you know who didn’t? The millions of people watching the game — including Monday Night Football broadcast team Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

“I think Mustapha got away with one right there,” Aikman said.

“THIS IS AN AWFUL MISSED CALL BY THE REFS: 49ers safety Malik Mustapha delivered an illegal hit to the head and neck area of a Commanders WR Stefon Diggs, which according to the ESPN broadcast should have been a penalty,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “THIS COMPLETELY CHANGED THE DRIVE FROM 7 POINTS TO 3. Unbelievable.”