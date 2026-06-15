San Francisco 49ers Get Major Maxx Crosby Update From Raiders Insider

The San Francisco 49ers have been directly named as one of the teams showing major interest in Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Raiders insider Hondo Carpenter, speaking on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, said there is “a lot of interest” in Crosby and identified two teams as especially notable.

“I am telling you there is a lot of interest in Max Crosby,” Carpenter said. “Two teams specifically nuclear hot: the Eagles and the 49ers.”

That is a significant update for San Francisco, but it is not the same thing as a trade prediction. Carpenter made clear that Crosby has not publicly demanded out and that Raiders general manager John Spytek has not simply decided to move him. He also said he is “not predicting” a trade, while adding that he “would not be shocked or surprised” if one happened.

For the 49ers, that distinction matters. Crosby is not just another veteran edge rusher floated in offseason speculation. He is one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players, and adding him opposite Nick Bosa would instantly reshape San Francisco’s pass rush.

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Maxx Crosby Would Be a Blockbuster 49ers Swing

The football fit is obvious. The 49ers have long built their defensive identity around a dominant front, and pairing Crosby with Bosa would give San Francisco two high-motor, game-wrecking edge defenders capable of closing games without heavy blitz volume.

That kind of move would also fit the 49ers’ win-now urgency. San Francisco has remained aggressive around its core, and a Crosby pursuit would signal the team is not content simply hoping its current defensive line mix is enough.

But the cost would be enormous.

Crosby signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders in March 2025, a deal the team officially announced at the time. Spotrac lists the extension at three years, $106.5 million, including $91.5 million guaranteed, with a $35.5 million average annual value.

That contract makes any potential trade more complicated than a normal player-for-picks discussion. The 49ers would have to consider not only the draft compensation required to get Crosby, but also how his salary would fit alongside Bosa, Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Fred Warner and the rest of San Francisco’s expensive core.

Raiders Insider Says Crosby Trade Is Not Far-Fetched

The most important part of Carpenter’s update may be the tone. He did not say the Raiders are actively shopping Crosby. He did not say the 49ers are close to landing him. He did say the interest is real enough that he does not view a trade as outlandish.

“I certainly don’t think it’s far-fetched,” Carpenter said. “I would not be shocked or surprised with a trade.”

That keeps the story in a very specific lane: Crosby is a legitimate name to monitor for the 49ers, but not a player fans should assume is on his way to Santa Clara.

There is also recent context for why Crosby speculation has not disappeared. ESPN reported in March 2026 that a potential Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through after physical-related issues, with Baltimore later signing Trey Hendrickson instead.

That history matters because it shows two things at once. First, the Raiders have already been close enough to a Crosby deal for the possibility to feel real. Second, any team considering a new trade would likely do extensive medical and financial work before committing premium assets.

The 49ers Would Need to Decide How Much Is Too Much

Crosby would not be a luxury addition. He would be a franchise-altering one.

If the 49ers believe their championship window is still open, Crosby would give defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a devastating edge pairing and reduce the pressure on younger rotational players to carry too much too soon. He would also make life easier on San Francisco’s secondary by forcing quicker throws.

The question is whether the price would make sense.

A Crosby deal could require premium draft capital, a young player, or both. For a 49ers team that has already invested heavily in its stars, trading for another top-of-market defender would be a bet that one more elite pass rusher is worth the future flexibility.

That is why Carpenter’s report is meaningful even without a firm prediction. The 49ers are being linked by a Raiders insider to one of the biggest defensive names who could plausibly move. The next step is determining whether interest ever turns into an offer strong enough to make Las Vegas listen.

For now, the update is clear: the 49ers are not just loosely connected to Crosby speculation. According to Carpenter, they are one of the teams with serious interest.