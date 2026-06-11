49ers Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Get Update from NFL Insider

The San Francisco 49ers are not being framed as a team that needs to force a Maxx Crosby trade right now.

But Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer can see the path to one later.

In a June 10 mailbag, Breer was asked whether the 49ers could make a trade for the Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher. His answer was not a report of active talks, but it was notable because of how clearly he laid out the timing. Breer wrote that he likes the idea and believes the 49ers are “always open” to splash-type moves, but he would wait before going all-in.

The reason is simple: San Francisco needs to know what it has first.

“If the Niners are, say, 6-1, and the Raiders are 1-6, and Crosby is balling out, that’s where, if I’m Lynch, I’m thinking about picking up the phone,” Breer wrote.

That is the real update. Crosby-to-San Francisco is less of a June move than a potential trade-deadline swing if the 49ers look like a contender and the Raiders look like a seller.

Breer Sees Maxx Crosby as a Conditional 49ers Trade Target

Breer’s answer came inside a broader discussion about the 49ers’ aging core.

He noted that Trent Williams is 37, Kyle Juszczyk is 35, George Kittle and Mike Evans are 32, Christian McCaffrey is 30 and Fred Warner is 29. Breer’s point was not that San Francisco is finished. It was that the 49ers need to see whether that veteran group still looks like a Super Bowl-caliber foundation before shipping out premium assets.

That matters with Crosby because this would not be a casual add.

Crosby is one of the NFL’s most productive defensive players. The Raiders list him with 10 sacks, 73 combined tackles, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception in 15 games during the 2025 season. He has 69.5 career sacks through 110 regular-season games.

He also is not on an expiring contract. The Raiders signed Crosby to a three-year extension in March 2025 worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through 2029, according to the Associated Press.

That gives Las Vegas leverage. It also means any 49ers deal would likely require a major draft-pick package, and possibly a young player, not just a mid-round flier.

Why the First Two Months Matter for the 49ers

The 49ers’ pass-rush argument is easy to understand. Pairing Crosby with Nick Bosa would give San Francisco one of the most intimidating edge duos in football, especially if the rest of the roster is holding up.

But Breer’s hesitation is important.

San Francisco is not just weighing whether Crosby is good enough. He clearly is. The bigger question is whether the 49ers should trade future flexibility for another veteran star if the season starts unevenly or if the older core shows signs of decline.

That is why a 6-1 versus 1-6 split matters so much in Breer’s hypothetical. If the 49ers are rolling and the Raiders are buried, the calculus changes. San Francisco could view Crosby as the kind of move that turns a strong team into a championship-level defense.

If the 49ers are hovering around .500, the same trade could look reckless. Premium picks would be especially valuable for a roster that Breer noted needs young players such as Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Dominick Puni, Alfred Collins, Mykel Williams, C.J. West, Renardo Green, Upton Stout and Malik Mustapha to grow into larger roles.

Raiders Would Have Reasons to Resist Moving Crosby

The Raiders’ side is just as important.

Crosby has been recovering this offseason, but AP reported that Raiders coach Klint Kubiak expected him to be ready for training camp in late July. Crosby also said he was “real close” while discussing his recovery.

A healthy Crosby gives Las Vegas little reason to rush into a trade unless the season collapses or the return becomes overwhelming. He is still 28, turns 29 in August and remains the face of the Raiders’ defense.

His contract also complicates any deadline fantasy. Over The Cap notes that Crosby’s 2025 and 2026 base salaries were made fully guaranteed as part of his 2025 extension, while his 2027 salary has an injury guarantee that can vest.

For the 49ers, that means a trade would be about more than the acquisition cost. It would also be a multi-year roster-building decision around an expensive defensive star.

That does not make the rumor unrealistic. It makes it conditional.

Breer’s read gives 49ers fans the clearest way to view the Crosby speculation: watch the standings first. If San Francisco looks like a real Super Bowl threat by October and Las Vegas falls out of the AFC race, the idea becomes much more interesting.

Until then, the smarter move may be exactly what Breer suggested: wait.