49ers Get Bad News on Possible Maxx Crosby Trade

The rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers is alive and well, as proven during the Week 9 matchup between the two teams. Though the Raiders no longer call the Bay Area home, there’s clearly still bad blood between the two franchises.

That rivalry may extend to possible trades. The 49ers have already proven to be buyers at the trade deadline, but they might not be done yet. This is a team that has its eyes on the Super Bowl.

The defense has already been playing great football, but could improve even more if they landed an elite defensive end. Maxx Crosby would be the best fit. He’d form a nearly unstoppable duo with Nick Bosa. However, according to longtime 49ers insider Tim Kawakami, it’s not going to happen.

“I don’t think [Raiders owner] Mark Davis is trading Maxx Crosby to the 49ers,” Kawakami said on the “49ers Plus Minus” podcast. “Most of what I’ve been saying is that’s who the 49ers want. I am not coming off of that. My second [point] has been that I think Crosby would certainly be happy with a trade to the 49ers. I don’t think there’s anything denying that, and we saw it on the field.”

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49ers Locker Room Wants Crosby

Crosby is a very popular player around the NFL. His work ethic and relentless play style have earned respect from many coaches and players.

The 49ers would be an ideal landing spot for him if he were traded. He knows the Bay Area well from playing in Oakland, and he’d get to play for a Super Bowl contender. Plus, the 49ers have other impact defensive linemen, so he wouldn’t be seeing so many double teams.

According to Kawakami, the 49ers players really want Crosby on the team, but it’s just not going to happen with Raiders owner Mark Davis in charge.

“This [49ers] locker room really has circled Maxx Crosby as someone they think would fit,” Kawakami said. “The same way they did Christian McCaffrey, the same way they did getting [DeForest] Buckner back — obviously that’s a no-brainer — but they do that sometimes. Like, ‘This is a guy that would really fit,’ and it’s Maxx Crosby.

“That’s why I’m always thinking about him, but that does not mean that Mark Davis has to agree with it. And I don’t think Mark Davis is trading Crosby to the 49ers.”

Crosby Expects to Be a Raider

The main reason the Raiders were willing to trade Crosby in the offseason was that he wanted to. After last season, he was ready to move on.

Once the Baltimore Ravens deal fell through, it renewed his commitment to Las Vegas. He’s not pushing for a trade now, and his expectation is that he’ll be a Raider after the trade deadline.

“I play for the Raiders,” Crosby said after the loss. “I expect to play for the Raiders. That’s all that matters. I love this team, and I plan on being here for a very long time.”